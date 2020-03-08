Flipkart has potential to launch IPO: Walmart

Biggs said although Flipkart ’s losses “will be pretty similar” to losses the firm recorded last year, the business, nonetheless, is “growing at a good rate.”

Flipkart has the potential to launch an IPO in the long-term, officials at parent company Walmart said. The US-based retailer had announced purchase of a 77% controlling stake in Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm Flipkart in May 2018 for a hefty $16 billion, valuing the company at around $21 billion. Flipkart and Amazon jointly hold 80% of India’s e-commerce sector, according to analysts.

Responding to a question on whether at some point it would make sense for Flipkart to be a stand-alone business, Brett Biggs, chief financial officer at Walmart, said: “Yes, we’ve talked about longer-term that IPO is a potential for that business. I can tell you, it runs pretty independently right now and that’s when you buy a business like that, that’s what you want it to do.” Biggs was speaking at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference held earlier this week. Last month, Walmart said Flipkart led its e-commerce sales in the international segment. E-commerce contributed about 12% of total segment sales in the three months ended January 2020.

Net sales at Walmart International increased 2.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $33 billion in Q4FY20. Walmart officials, who were in New Delhi in November last year to attend a company event, had said the firm would continue to invest in its India businesses and build on its growth in India, the ‘most important’ market for it.

Filings by Singapore-based Flipkart Private — the Flipkart group’s first financial filing post acquisition by Walmart — showed the group’s total revenues increased 42.32% y-o-y to Rs 43,615.5 crore on a consolidated basis in the year to March 2019. Losses, although elevated, dipped by 63.2% y-o-y to Rs 17,231.5 crore.

“PhonePe, I’m really excited about and what that could do longer term. They’re really changing how that consumer interacts on financial services,” Biggs said.