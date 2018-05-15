​​​
  3. Flipkart deal to offer scale to Walmart’s India operations

Flipkart deal to offer scale to Walmart’s India operations

One of the largest and much-anticipated deal has been finally sealed. Walmart has acquired 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 bn, including $2 bn of primary infusion.

By: | Published: May 15, 2018 4:01 AM
Flipkart walmart deal, flipkart, walmart, detail news on flipkart walmart deal, Amazon.com Inc, IPO, ecommerce company Walmart is already present in the B2B cash & carry business via 21 Best Price stores.

One of the largest and much-anticipated deal has been finally sealed. Walmart has acquired 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 bn, including $2 bn of primary infusion. The deal values Flipkart at ~$20.8 bn—4.5x FY18 EV/sales. Though this may look expensive on absolute basis, the valuation is at a discount to that of Avenue Supermarts and at a significant premium to that of Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail & Shoppers Stop—our preferred picks in the retail sector.

So, how is the Walmart-Flipkart deal envisaged to change the domestic retail industry’s dynamics? (i) online & offline partnerships are likely to get a fillip; (ii) online discounting may not necessarily increase; and (iii) FMCG companies are likely to benefit as Walmart’s expertise lies in hypermarkets/grocery retailing. Also, subject to regulations, there is likelihood of Walmart’s cash & carry business being integrated with Flipkart at some point in time—an added kicker.

Flipkart has been a dominant player in online fashion post its acquisition of Myntra and Jabong. The company also has a private label in the apparel space. With Walmart’s expertise in hypermarkets/grocery retailing, Flipkart will be able to make sizeable inroads in the online grocery retailing—this could be negative for Bigbasket.

Walmart is already present in the B2B cash & carry business via 21 Best Price stores. The key for the combined entity will be their ability to scale up from these levels considering that current regulations permit only 49% FDI in grocery physical retailing. Walmart is strong in physical retailing, but weak in online commerce (3% of global sales). Its India business has been sub-scale.

Flipkart will offer scale to Walmart’s India operations. The former already has 100 mn registered users and posts more than 8 mn monthly shipments. There will also be synergy in sellers on the two platforms. To scale up the business and achieve next leg of growth, Walmart and Flipkart plan to support 5-6 mn kirana stores through modernisation of retail practices as well as digital and cashless transactions for sustainable growth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top