Here's the live share price of Flexituff Ventures International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Flexituff Ventures International
|-14.65
|-31.56
|-47.83
|-62.05
|-85.13
|-51.29
|-28.46
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Flexituff Ventures International has declined 85.13% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Flexituff Ventures International has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.46
|4.18
|10
|4.64
|4.41
|20
|4.91
|4.77
|50
|5.94
|5.59
|100
|6.43
|7.12
|200
|10.56
|12.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Flexituff Ventures International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Flexituff Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Flexituff Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Flexituff Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Flexituff Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Flexituff Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1993PLC034616 and registration number is 034616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flexituff Ventures International is ₹3.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flexituff Ventures International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹12.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Flexituff Ventures International are ₹3.74 and ₹3.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flexituff Ventures International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹29.69 and 52-week low of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹3.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flexituff Ventures International has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -31.56% for the past month, -47.83% over 3 months, -85.13% over 1 year, -51.29% across 3 years, and -28.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International are -0.09 and -0.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global