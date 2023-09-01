Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.02
|25.81
|44.73
|25.81
|27.10
|239.91
|18.37
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1993PLC034616 and registration number is 034616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1039.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹99.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is -0.75 and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is -2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹37.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹46.60 and 52-week low of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.