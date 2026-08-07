What is the share price of Flexituff Ventures International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flexituff Ventures International is ₹3.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Flexituff Ventures International? The Flexituff Ventures International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flexituff Ventures International? The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹12.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Flexituff Ventures International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Flexituff Ventures International are ₹3.74 and ₹3.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flexituff Ventures International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flexituff Ventures International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹29.69 and 52-week low of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹3.72 as on .

How has the Flexituff Ventures International performed historically in terms of returns? The Flexituff Ventures International has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -31.56% for the past month, -47.83% over 3 months, -85.13% over 1 year, -51.29% across 3 years, and -28.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International are -0.09 and -0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global