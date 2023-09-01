Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1993PLC034616 and registration number is 034616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1039.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.