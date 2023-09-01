Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FLEXITUFF VENTURES INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹37.05 Closed
-0.8-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.55₹38.10
₹37.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹46.60
₹37.05
Open Price
₹38.10
Prev. Close
₹37.35
Volume
12,493

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.48
  • R239.07
  • R340.03
  • Pivot
    37.52
  • S136.93
  • S235.97
  • S335.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.3137.31
  • 1027.6736.88
  • 2026.8435.11
  • 5027.8532.06
  • 10027.4330.52
  • 2002829.5

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.0225.8144.7325.8127.10239.9118.37
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. Share Holdings

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1993PLC034616 and registration number is 034616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1039.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anirudh Chittaranjan Sonpal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Anand Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Kalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alka Sagar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.?

The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹99.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is -0.75 and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is -2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹37.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹46.60 and 52-week low of Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data