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Flexituff Ventures International Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLEXITUFF VENTURES INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Flexituff Ventures International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.73 Closed
0.27₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Flexituff Ventures International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.60₹3.74
₹3.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.72₹29.69
₹3.73
Open Price
₹3.72
Prev. Close
₹3.72
Volume
5,663

Source: Dion Global

Flexituff Ventures International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Flexituff Ventures International		-14.65-31.56-47.83-62.05-85.13-51.29-28.46
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Flexituff Ventures International has declined 85.13% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Flexituff Ventures International has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Flexituff Ventures International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Flexituff Ventures International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.464.18
104.644.41
204.914.77
505.945.59
1006.437.12
20010.5612.02

Source: Dion Global

Flexituff Ventures International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Flexituff Ventures International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Flexituff Ventures International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTFlexituff Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTFlexituff Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
Jul 28, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTFlexituff Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTFlexituff Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTFlexituff Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Flexituff Ventures International

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1993PLC034616 and registration number is 034616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Chouhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Kalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alka Sagar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Kishore Vijayvergiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Ramsinghani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Flexituff Ventures International Share Price

What is the share price of Flexituff Ventures International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flexituff Ventures International is ₹3.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Flexituff Ventures International?

The Flexituff Ventures International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flexituff Ventures International?

The market cap of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹12.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Flexituff Ventures International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Flexituff Ventures International are ₹3.74 and ₹3.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flexituff Ventures International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flexituff Ventures International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹29.69 and 52-week low of Flexituff Ventures International is ₹3.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Flexituff Ventures International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Flexituff Ventures International has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -31.56% for the past month, -47.83% over 3 months, -85.13% over 1 year, -51.29% across 3 years, and -28.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flexituff Ventures International are -0.09 and -0.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Flexituff Ventures International News

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