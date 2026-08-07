Here's the live share price of Flex Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Flex Foods
|-4.26
|4.93
|1.51
|2.84
|-23.55
|-22.02
|-19.83
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Flex Foods has declined 23.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Flex Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.14
|44.25
|10
|43.77
|44.15
|20
|43.31
|43.92
|50
|43.19
|43.49
|100
|42.13
|43.46
|200
|45.03
|46.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Flex Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Flex Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Flex Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Flex Foods - Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results Of 36Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Flex Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Flex Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Flex Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133UR1990PLC023970 and registration number is 023970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flex Foods is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flex Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Flex Foods is ₹55.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Flex Foods are ₹44.90 and ₹42.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flex Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flex Foods is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Flex Foods is ₹29.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flex Foods has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 4.93% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -23.55% over 1 year, -22.02% across 3 years, and -19.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flex Foods are -1.74 and 6.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global