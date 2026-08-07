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Flex Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLEX FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Flex Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.50 Closed
2.53₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Flex Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.20₹44.90
₹44.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.36₹68.90
₹44.50
Open Price
₹42.20
Prev. Close
₹43.40
Volume
4,941

Source: Dion Global

Flex Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Flex Foods		-4.264.931.512.84-23.55-22.02-19.83
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Flex Foods has declined 23.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Flex Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Flex Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Flex Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.1444.25
1043.7744.15
2043.3143.92
5043.1943.49
10042.1343.46
20045.0346.06

Source: Dion Global

Flex Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Flex Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Flex Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTFlex Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
Jul 16, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTFlex Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTFlex Foods - Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results Of 36Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTFlex Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTFlex Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Flex Foods

Flex Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133UR1990PLC023970 and registration number is 023970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Razdan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indu Liberhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Narendra Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Nath Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Flex Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Flex Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flex Foods is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Flex Foods?

The Flex Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flex Foods?

The market cap of Flex Foods is ₹55.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Flex Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Flex Foods are ₹44.90 and ₹42.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flex Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flex Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flex Foods is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Flex Foods is ₹29.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Flex Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Flex Foods has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 4.93% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -23.55% over 1 year, -22.02% across 3 years, and -19.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flex Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flex Foods are -1.74 and 6.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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