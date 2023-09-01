Flex Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133UR1990PLC023970 and registration number is 023970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.