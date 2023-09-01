Follow Us

FLEX FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹115.40 Closed
6.537.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Flex Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹119.95
₹115.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.05₹135.00
₹115.40
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹108.33
Volume
1,85,401

Flex Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.9
  • R2126.4
  • R3132.85
  • Pivot
    114.45
  • S1108.95
  • S2102.5
  • S397

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.8698.15
  • 10123.9896.37
  • 20124.9895.1
  • 50112.4692.72
  • 100100.6891.97
  • 20099.2293.67

Flex Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.0927.7439.4732.5413.8689.9628.22
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Flex Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Flex Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Flex Foods Ltd.

Flex Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133UR1990PLC023970 and registration number is 023970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Razdan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Mishra
    Director
  • Mrs. Indu Liberhan
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Mahajan
    Director

FAQs on Flex Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Flex Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Flex Foods Ltd. is ₹143.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flex Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Flex Foods Ltd. is -9.81 and PB ratio of Flex Foods Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Flex Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flex Foods Ltd. is ₹115.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flex Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flex Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flex Foods Ltd. is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Flex Foods Ltd. is ₹72.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

