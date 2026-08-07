What is the share price of Flex Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flex Foods is ₹44.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Flex Foods? The Flex Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flex Foods? The market cap of Flex Foods is ₹55.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Flex Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Flex Foods are ₹44.90 and ₹42.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flex Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flex Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flex Foods is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Flex Foods is ₹29.36 as on .

How has the Flex Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Flex Foods has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 4.93% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -23.55% over 1 year, -22.02% across 3 years, and -19.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flex Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flex Foods are -1.74 and 6.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global