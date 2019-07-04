Fix gold bond scheme to save precious forex

The bonds are not available on tap, while gold is, so that’s a big negative. (Reuters)

While India needs to reduce imports of gold — $33 billion even now, and $57 billion in FY12 — its attempts to do so via a gold bond continue to fail as the scheme is badly designed. The bonds are not available on tap, while gold is, so that’s a big negative.

Gold prices for each tranche are fixed at the average of the last three days — this means buyers lose out while selling if gold prices are rising. While gold is fully liquid, buyers can redeem the bond with the government only after five years; they can sell the bond in the secondary market, but that hardly exists.