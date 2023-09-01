Follow Us

FIVE X TRADECOM LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Five X Tradecom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.47₹0.50
₹0.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.47₹0.88
₹0.50
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.50
Volume
0

Five X Tradecom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.51
  • R20.52
  • R30.54
  • Pivot
    0.49
  • S10.48
  • S20.46
  • S30.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.770.49
  • 100.770.51
  • 200.760.54
  • 500.880.64
  • 1000.870.72
  • 2000.90.76

Five X Tradecom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.172.04-5.66-28.57-32.4335.1442.86
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Five X Tradecom Ltd. Share Holdings

Five X Tradecom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
01 Mar, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Five X Tradecom Ltd.

Five X Tradecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2010PLC201249 and registration number is 201249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mrs. Vijayshree Krishnat Desai
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nikita Hardik Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanker Lal Pancholia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jagannath Sonawane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kishan
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Aggarwal
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Maneesh Pandey
    Additional Director

FAQs on Five X Tradecom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Five X Tradecom Ltd.?

The market cap of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹1.03 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Five X Tradecom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is -500.0 and PB ratio of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is 0.05 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Five X Tradecom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Five X Tradecom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five X Tradecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹.88 and 52-week low of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹.47 as on Aug 21, 2023.

