Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.17
|2.04
|-5.66
|-28.57
|-32.43
|35.14
|42.86
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|01 Mar, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Five X Tradecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2010PLC201249 and registration number is 201249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹1.03 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is -500.0 and PB ratio of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is 0.05 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five X Tradecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹.88 and 52-week low of Five X Tradecom Ltd. is ₹.47 as on Aug 21, 2023.