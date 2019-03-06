Five things driving Sensex, Nifty today: Global and local cues to watch for

A traffic signal stands illuminated next to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended a tax break on equity investments as it taps the stock market boom to boost its coffers. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

India’s stock markets have maintained morning gains after opening on a bullish note on Wednesday, with Sensex and Nifty trading up about 0.5% each. Nifty is holding well above 11,000-mark, for the first time in about a month. US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw zero duty benefit on $5.6 billion of imports from India seems to have had little impact on the benchmark indices. In overseas cues, investors are keenly awaiting decision on US-China trade deal; meanwhile, ISM non-manufacturing data from the US augurs well for Indian markets. Back home, RBI penalising banks for delay in implementing SWIFT controls may limit gains in some banking scrips. Here are five global and local cues driving India’s stock market today:

US ending trade concession for India: US plans for ending its trade concessions for India by scrapping generalised system of preferences may impact its exports of worth $5.6 billion. However, India is optimistic and says it wouldn’t impact its exports significantly.

US-China trade deal: Investors are awaiting trade deal between US and China which is in the final stages now as per media reports. The deal may include enforcement mechanisms against intellectual property theft for US products in China.

China’s growth outlook: China’s Premier Li Keqiang cut the government’s growth target for 2019 to 6.0% from 6.5%. LI also rolled out tax cuts of about $298 billion.

RBI fines banks for non-compliance of SWIFT: India’s central bank has fined around 12 banks including state-run lenders State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and ICICI bank for non-compliance of SWIFT controls.

US ISM non-manufacturing data: The report of Institute for Supply management showed continuous growth in US non-manufacturing sector by registering an index of 59.7%, 3% higher than the January data. February’s ISM non-manufacturing data showed continuous growth in the US economy which augurs well for the stock market.