scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

The valuation of State Bank of India fell Rs 21,062.08 crore to Rs 4,51,228.38 crore, and that of TCS tanked Rs 21,039.55 crore to Rs 11,42,154.59 crore.

Written by PTI
Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled by Rs 25,217.2 crore to Rs 5,72,687.97 crore. (File)

Five of the top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 86,447.12 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 462.8 points or 0.79 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India suffered erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel posted gains.

Also Read

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled by Rs 25,217.2 crore to Rs 5,72,687.97 crore.

Also Read

The valuation of State Bank of India fell Rs 21,062.08 crore to Rs 4,51,228.38 crore, and that of TCS tanked Rs 21,039.55 crore to Rs 11,42,154.59 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 13,226.53 crore to Rs 14,90,775.40 crore, and HDFC Bank dipped Rs 5,901.76 crore to Rs 8,71,416.33 crore.

However, ICICI Bank added Rs 10,905.18 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,94,888.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 7,542.19 crore to Rs 5,82,816.11 crore, and ITC climbed Rs 3,664.01 crore to Rs 4,70,360.22 crore.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel’s mcap jumped Rs 2,787.57 crore to Rs 4,24,964.64 crore, and that of HDFC advanced Rs 384.89 crore to Rs 4,69,845.34 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-03-2023 at 12:04 IST

Stock Market