Five of top 10 companies add Rs 42,513 crore in m-cap; SBI shines

Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 42,513.94 crore in market valuation last week, with State Bank of India topping the list. HUL, ITC, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki also saw a rise in their valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC finished with losses for the trading week ended Friday. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of SBI surged Rs 12,271.31 crore to Rs 2,58,054.45 crore and that of Infosys advanced Rs 10,724.92 crore to Rs 3,08,248.78 crore. M-cap of Maruti Suzuki soared Rs 10,270.73 crore to Rs 2,31,215.10 crore and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 7,348.99 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 4,01,932.02 crore.

The valuation of ITC stood at Rs 3,37,535.08 crore, up by Rs 1,897.99 crore. On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) saw its valuation slump by Rs 13,627.91 crore to Rs 7,04,689.61 crore. TCS stood at Rs 7,46,443.13 crore, with a loss of Rs 2,514.10 crore. The m-cap of HDFC dived Rs 8,268.88 crore to Rs 3,27,342.66 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation dropped Rs 5,149.40 crore to Rs 2,39,399.48 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 3,235.01 crore to Rs 5,69,184.46 crore. In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS stood at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki.