FISCHER CHEMIC LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹87.00 Closed
-3.33-3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fischer Chemic Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹89.00
₹87.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.05₹137.90
₹87.00
Open Price
₹89.00
Prev. Close
₹90.00
Volume
174

Fischer Chemic Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R188.33
  • R289.67
  • R390.33
  • Pivot
    87.67
  • S186.33
  • S285.67
  • S384.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.4191.6
  • 10106.3895.89
  • 20106.75100.79
  • 5073.9101.92
  • 10066.8896.87
  • 20078.9488.35

Fischer Chemic Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Fischer Chemic Ltd. Share Holdings

Fischer Chemic Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fischer Chemic Ltd.

Fischer Chemic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1993PLC288371 and registration number is 288371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharav Dani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fischer Chemic Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fischer Chemic Ltd.?

The market cap of Fischer Chemic Ltd. is ₹21.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fischer Chemic Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fischer Chemic Ltd. is -110.83 and PB ratio of Fischer Chemic Ltd. is 10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fischer Chemic Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fischer Chemic Ltd. is ₹87.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fischer Chemic Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fischer Chemic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fischer Chemic Ltd. is ₹137.90 and 52-week low of Fischer Chemic Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

