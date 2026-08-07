What is the share price of First Fintec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Fintec is ₹6.40 as on .

What kind of stock is First Fintec? The First Fintec is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of First Fintec? The market cap of First Fintec is ₹6.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of First Fintec? Today’s highest and lowest price of First Fintec are ₹6.95 and ₹6.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of First Fintec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Fintec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Fintec is ₹9.53 and 52-week low of First Fintec is ₹5.25 as on .

How has the First Fintec performed historically in terms of returns? The First Fintec has shown returns of -4.33% over the past day, -14.67% for the past month, -13.28% over 3 months, 10.92% over 1 year, 9.31% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of First Fintec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of First Fintec are -120.75 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global