Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

First Fintec Share Price

NSE
BSE

FIRST FINTEC

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of First Fintec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.40 Closed
-4.33₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

First Fintec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.37₹6.95
₹6.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.25₹9.53
₹6.40
Open Price
₹6.56
Prev. Close
₹6.69
Volume
2,880

Source: Dion Global

First Fintec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
First Fintec		-6.84-14.67-13.28-7.9110.929.314.2
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, First Fintec has gained 10.92% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, First Fintec has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

First Fintec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

First Fintec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.086.9
107.117
207.237.2
507.677.43
1007.367.37
2007.097.29

Source: Dion Global

First Fintec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, First Fintec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

First Fintec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTFirst Fintec - Board Meeting Intimation for First Fintec Limited - Board Meeting Notice
Jul 09, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTFirst Fintec - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Jun 23, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTFirst Fintec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTFirst Fintec - Audited Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026-Outcome Of Board Meeting-Quart
May 30, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTFirst Fintec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting-Quarterly Submission Of Financial Results Under Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About First Fintec

First Fintec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC239534 and registration number is 239534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Kotulkar
    Chairman & Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Leena Vivek
    Director
  • Dr. V S R Sastry
    Director

FAQs on First Fintec Share Price

What is the share price of First Fintec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Fintec is ₹6.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is First Fintec?

The First Fintec is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of First Fintec?

The market cap of First Fintec is ₹6.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of First Fintec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of First Fintec are ₹6.95 and ₹6.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of First Fintec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Fintec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Fintec is ₹9.53 and 52-week low of First Fintec is ₹5.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the First Fintec performed historically in terms of returns?

The First Fintec has shown returns of -4.33% over the past day, -14.67% for the past month, -13.28% over 3 months, 10.92% over 1 year, 9.31% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of First Fintec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of First Fintec are -120.75 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

First Fintec News

More First Fintec News
Market Pulse