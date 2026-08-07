Here's the live share price of First Fintec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|First Fintec
|-6.84
|-14.67
|-13.28
|-7.91
|10.92
|9.31
|4.2
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, First Fintec has gained 10.92% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, First Fintec has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.08
|6.9
|10
|7.11
|7
|20
|7.23
|7.2
|50
|7.67
|7.43
|100
|7.36
|7.37
|200
|7.09
|7.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, First Fintec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|First Fintec - Board Meeting Intimation for First Fintec Limited - Board Meeting Notice
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|First Fintec - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|First Fintec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|First Fintec - Audited Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026-Outcome Of Board Meeting-Quart
|May 30, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|First Fintec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting-Quarterly Submission Of Financial Results Under Regulation
Source: Dion Global
First Fintec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC239534 and registration number is 239534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Fintec is ₹6.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The First Fintec is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of First Fintec is ₹6.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of First Fintec are ₹6.95 and ₹6.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Fintec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Fintec is ₹9.53 and 52-week low of First Fintec is ₹5.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The First Fintec has shown returns of -4.33% over the past day, -14.67% for the past month, -13.28% over 3 months, 10.92% over 1 year, 9.31% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of First Fintec are -120.75 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global