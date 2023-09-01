Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

First Fintec Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FIRST FINTEC LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.49 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

First Fintec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.49₹4.49
₹4.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.91₹7.29
₹4.49
Open Price
₹4.49
Prev. Close
₹4.49
Volume
34

First Fintec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.49
  • R24.49
  • R34.49
  • Pivot
    4.49
  • S14.49
  • S24.49
  • S34.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.494.55
  • 104.784.53
  • 205.14.52
  • 505.154.59
  • 1004.954.73
  • 2005.34.91

First Fintec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.54-1.10-9.11-30.50-12.82-24.54-66.01
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

First Fintec Ltd. Share Holdings

First Fintec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About First Fintec Ltd.

First Fintec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC239534 and registration number is 239534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajan V Pillai
    Non Exe.Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Pethe
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Leena Vivek
    Director

FAQs on First Fintec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of First Fintec Ltd.?

The market cap of First Fintec Ltd. is ₹4.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of First Fintec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of First Fintec Ltd. is -4.29 and PB ratio of First Fintec Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of First Fintec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Fintec Ltd. is ₹4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of First Fintec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Fintec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Fintec Ltd. is ₹7.29 and 52-week low of First Fintec Ltd. is ₹3.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data