What is the Market Cap of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.? The market cap of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹5.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is 35.18 and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is 0.42 as on .

What is the share price of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹34.55 as on .