What is the share price of First Custodian Fund (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹62.60 as on .

What kind of stock is First Custodian Fund (India)? The First Custodian Fund (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of First Custodian Fund (India)? The market cap of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹9.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of First Custodian Fund (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of First Custodian Fund (India) are ₹63.00 and ₹58.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of First Custodian Fund (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Custodian Fund (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹60.26 as on .

How has the First Custodian Fund (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The First Custodian Fund (India) has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -35.7% over 1 year, 20.25% across 3 years, and 10.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) are -34.57 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global