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First Custodian Fund (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

FIRST CUSTODIAN FUND (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of First Custodian Fund (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.60 Closed
-2.19₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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First Custodian Fund (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.01₹63.00
₹62.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.26₹107.00
₹62.60
Open Price
₹60.65
Prev. Close
₹64.00
Volume
1,369

Source: Dion Global

First Custodian Fund (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
First Custodian Fund (India)		-5.98-8.02-17.74-21.75-35.720.2510.62
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, First Custodian Fund (India) has declined 35.70% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, First Custodian Fund (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

First Custodian Fund (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

First Custodian Fund (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.8664.89
1067.7566.05
2067.6467.19
5070.1669.65
10074.0573.1
20079.2279.82

Source: Dion Global

First Custodian Fund (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, First Custodian Fund (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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First Custodian Fund (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTFirst Custodian - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
Jul 11, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTFirst Custodian - Certificate Under Regulation 74 (5)
May 30, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTFirst Custodian - Non Applicability Of Provisions Of Related Party Transactions For FY 2026 - 27
May 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTFirst Custodian - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTFirst Custodian - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About First Custodian Fund (India)

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1985PLC038900 and registration number is 038900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendrakumar Banthia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Giriraj Kumar Dammani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Banthia
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on First Custodian Fund (India) Share Price

What is the share price of First Custodian Fund (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹62.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is First Custodian Fund (India)?

The First Custodian Fund (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of First Custodian Fund (India)?

The market cap of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹9.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of First Custodian Fund (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of First Custodian Fund (India) are ₹63.00 and ₹58.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of First Custodian Fund (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Custodian Fund (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹60.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the First Custodian Fund (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The First Custodian Fund (India) has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -35.7% over 1 year, 20.25% across 3 years, and 10.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) are -34.57 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

First Custodian Fund (India) News

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