First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FIRST CUSTODIAN FUND (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.55₹37.80
₹34.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.45₹64.20
₹34.55
Open Price
₹37.80
Prev. Close
₹34.55
Volume
0

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.72
  • R238.88
  • R339.97
  • Pivot
    35.63
  • S133.47
  • S232.38
  • S330.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.2235
  • 1042.8335
  • 2040.9634.99
  • 5044.5335.53
  • 10048.5437.61
  • 20045.3639.64

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.290.8811.74-10.26-17.056.1419.14
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.

First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1985PLC038900 and registration number is 038900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendrakumar Banthia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Giriraj Kumar Dammani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Rajendra Banthia
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹5.18 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is 35.18 and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is 0.42 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹34.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹64.20 and 52-week low of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹29.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

