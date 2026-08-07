Here's the live share price of First Custodian Fund (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|First Custodian Fund (India)
|-5.98
|-8.02
|-17.74
|-21.75
|-35.7
|20.25
|10.62
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, First Custodian Fund (India) has declined 35.70% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, First Custodian Fund (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.86
|64.89
|10
|67.75
|66.05
|20
|67.64
|67.19
|50
|70.16
|69.65
|100
|74.05
|73.1
|200
|79.22
|79.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, First Custodian Fund (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|First Custodian - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|First Custodian - Certificate Under Regulation 74 (5)
|May 30, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|First Custodian - Non Applicability Of Provisions Of Related Party Transactions For FY 2026 - 27
|May 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|First Custodian - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|First Custodian - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1985PLC038900 and registration number is 038900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹62.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The First Custodian Fund (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹9.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of First Custodian Fund (India) are ₹63.00 and ₹58.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Custodian Fund (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of First Custodian Fund (India) is ₹60.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The First Custodian Fund (India) has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -17.74% over 3 months, -35.7% over 1 year, 20.25% across 3 years, and 10.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) are -34.57 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global