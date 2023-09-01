Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1985PLC038900 and registration number is 038900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹5.18 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is 35.18 and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is 0.42 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹34.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹64.20 and 52-week low of First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. is ₹29.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.