What is the share price of Finkurve Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finkurve Financial Services is ₹59.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Finkurve Financial Services? The Finkurve Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finkurve Financial Services? The market cap of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹751.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Finkurve Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Finkurve Financial Services are ₹59.25 and ₹59.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finkurve Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finkurve Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹134.30 and 52-week low of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹49.06 as on .

How has the Finkurve Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Finkurve Financial Services has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -15.36% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -45.06% over 1 year, -5.86% across 3 years, and 2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finkurve Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finkurve Financial Services are 0.00 and 8.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global