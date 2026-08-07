Here's the live share price of Finkurve Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Finkurve Financial Services
|-4.96
|-15.36
|-18.52
|-35.70
|-45.06
|-5.86
|2.41
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Finkurve Financial Services has declined 45.06% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Finkurve Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.18
|60.51
|10
|61.73
|61.22
|20
|63.43
|62.41
|50
|64.44
|64.37
|100
|64.4
|68.4
|200
|81.81
|77.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Finkurve Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Finkurve Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 And 50 Of The Securities
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Finkurve Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026- Pursuant To Regulation 30 And
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Finkurve Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Finkurve Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Finkurve Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032403 and registration number is 032403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finkurve Financial Services is ₹59.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Finkurve Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹751.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Finkurve Financial Services are ₹59.25 and ₹59.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finkurve Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹134.30 and 52-week low of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹49.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Finkurve Financial Services has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -15.36% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -45.06% over 1 year, -5.86% across 3 years, and 2.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finkurve Financial Services are 0.00 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global