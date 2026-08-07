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Finkurve Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINKURVE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Finkurve Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.25 Closed
-0.72₹ -0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Finkurve Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.00₹59.25
₹59.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.06₹134.30
₹59.25
Open Price
₹59.08
Prev. Close
₹59.68
Volume
10,117

Source: Dion Global

Finkurve Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Finkurve Financial Services		-4.96-15.36-18.52-35.70-45.06-5.862.41
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Finkurve Financial Services has declined 45.06% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Finkurve Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Finkurve Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Finkurve Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.1860.51
1061.7361.22
2063.4362.41
5064.4464.37
10064.468.4
20081.8177.66

Source: Dion Global

Finkurve Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Finkurve Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Finkurve Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTFinkurve Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 And 50 Of The Securities
Jul 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTFinkurve Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026- Pursuant To Regulation 30 And
Jul 09, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTFinkurve Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTFinkurve Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTFinkurve Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Finkurve Financial Services

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032403 and registration number is 032403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Priyank Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Ranka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aastha Vishal Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himadri Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghupathi Narayanarao Cavale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Finkurve Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Finkurve Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finkurve Financial Services is ₹59.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Finkurve Financial Services?

The Finkurve Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finkurve Financial Services?

The market cap of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹751.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Finkurve Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Finkurve Financial Services are ₹59.25 and ₹59.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finkurve Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finkurve Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹134.30 and 52-week low of Finkurve Financial Services is ₹49.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Finkurve Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Finkurve Financial Services has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -15.36% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -45.06% over 1 year, -5.86% across 3 years, and 2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finkurve Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finkurve Financial Services are 0.00 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Finkurve Financial Services News

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