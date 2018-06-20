Fine Organic IPO opens: 8 facts to know about Rs 600 crore issue before investing

Fine Organic IPO: Following the anchor investors’ allotment, Fine Organic has garnered about Rs 180.05 crore. (Image: Company Website)

Fine Organic Industries IPO: The initial public offering of Mumbai-headquartered oleochemical-based additives manufacturer Fine Organic Industries opened today, 20 June 2018, for subscription with an aim to raise about Rs 600 crore from the share sale at the upper end of the price band. Fine Organic IPO will remain open for three days starting today till Friday, 22 June 2018 for bidding. Earlier yesterday, Fine Organic raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors by allotting 22.99 lakh equity shares to 15 anchor investors at Rs 783 per equity share. Following the anchor investors’ allotment, Fine Organic has garnered about Rs 180.05 crore.

8 facts to know about Rs 600 crore IPO of Fine Organic Industries before subscribing to the public issue