Here's the live share price of Fine Line Circuits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fine Line Circuits
|-0.56
|1.09
|8.41
|-19.82
|-3.49
|13.03
|26.98
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.9
|55.87
|68.86
|16.4
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.9
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.3
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.2
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.7
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.4
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.4
|27.7
|126.24
|67.24
|68.9
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.5
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.4
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fine Line Circuits has declined 3.49% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Fine Line Circuits has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.51
|71.13
|10
|70.46
|70.56
|20
|68.62
|68.98
|50
|63.41
|66.99
|100
|68.82
|69.48
|200
|78.64
|74.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fine Line Circuits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Fine Line Circut - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Fine Line Circut - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Fine Line Circut - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Fine Line Circut - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Fine Line Circut - Clarification sought from Fine Line Circuits Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1989PLC131521 and registration number is 131521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Line Circuits is ₹70.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fine Line Circuits is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fine Line Circuits is ₹33.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fine Line Circuits are ₹72.25 and ₹67.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Line Circuits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Line Circuits is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Fine Line Circuits is ₹48.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fine Line Circuits has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, 8.41% over 3 months, -3.49% over 1 year, 13.03% across 3 years, and 26.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits are 287.71 and 3.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global