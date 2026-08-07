What is the share price of Fine Line Circuits? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Line Circuits is ₹70.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Fine Line Circuits? The Fine Line Circuits is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Line Circuits? The market cap of Fine Line Circuits is ₹33.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fine Line Circuits? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fine Line Circuits are ₹72.25 and ₹67.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fine Line Circuits? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Line Circuits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Line Circuits is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Fine Line Circuits is ₹48.22 as on .

How has the Fine Line Circuits performed historically in terms of returns? The Fine Line Circuits has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, 8.41% over 3 months, -3.49% over 1 year, 13.03% across 3 years, and 26.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits are 287.71 and 3.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global