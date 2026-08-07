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Fine Line Circuits Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINE LINE CIRCUITS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Fine Line Circuits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.49 Closed
0.14₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fine Line Circuits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.55₹72.25
₹70.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.22₹107.00
₹70.49
Open Price
₹72.25
Prev. Close
₹70.39
Volume
1,056

Source: Dion Global

Fine Line Circuits Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fine Line Circuits		-0.561.098.41-19.82-3.4913.0326.98
Syrma SGS Technology		4.25530.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.955.8768.8616.49.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.959.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.3-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.2-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.73.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.4
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.427.7126.2467.2468.9
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.5123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.4-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fine Line Circuits has declined 3.49% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Fine Line Circuits has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Fine Line Circuits Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fine Line Circuits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.5171.13
1070.4670.56
2068.6268.98
5063.4166.99
10068.8269.48
20078.6474.13

Source: Dion Global

Fine Line Circuits Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fine Line Circuits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fine Line Circuits Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTFine Line Circut - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTFine Line Circut - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
Jul 29, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTFine Line Circut - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTFine Line Circut - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 02, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTFine Line Circut - Clarification sought from Fine Line Circuits Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Fine Line Circuits

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1989PLC131521 and registration number is 131521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R M Premkumar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abhay B Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv B Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. U Nimmagadda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam B Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Khimji Rambhia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Maryam Shojaei Baghini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Rajendra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fine Line Circuits Share Price

What is the share price of Fine Line Circuits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Line Circuits is ₹70.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fine Line Circuits?

The Fine Line Circuits is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Line Circuits?

The market cap of Fine Line Circuits is ₹33.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fine Line Circuits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fine Line Circuits are ₹72.25 and ₹67.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fine Line Circuits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Line Circuits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Line Circuits is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Fine Line Circuits is ₹48.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fine Line Circuits performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fine Line Circuits has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, 8.41% over 3 months, -3.49% over 1 year, 13.03% across 3 years, and 26.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits are 287.71 and 3.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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