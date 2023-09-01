Follow Us

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FINE LINE CIRCUITS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.45 Closed
3.561.87
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.11₹55.20
₹54.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.78₹86.90
₹54.45
Open Price
₹55.00
Prev. Close
₹52.58
Volume
6,023

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.06
  • R257.68
  • R360.15
  • Pivot
    53.59
  • S151.97
  • S249.5
  • S347.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.4449.96
  • 1072.149.59
  • 2073.2848.87
  • 5061.7347.9
  • 10054.0348.34
  • 20057.3549.44

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.3732.93-2.0745.5919.4158.98242.45
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. Share Holdings

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fine Line Circuits Ltd.

Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1989PLC131521 and registration number is 131521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay B Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv B Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. U Nimmagadda
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam B Doshi
    Non Independent Director
  • Prof. Juzer Vasi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R M Premkumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kumudini K Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fine Line Circuits Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Line Circuits Ltd.?

The market cap of Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is ₹26.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fine Line Circuits Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is -338.2 and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is 3.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fine Line Circuits Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is ₹54.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fine Line Circuits Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Line Circuits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is ₹86.90 and 52-week low of Fine Line Circuits Ltd. is ₹34.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

