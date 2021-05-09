  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fincare Small Finance Bank files Rs 1,330-cr IPO papers with Sebi

By: |
May 09, 2021 4:11 PM

Digital lender Fincare Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,330 crore through an initial share-sale.

Digital lender Fincare Small Finance Bank IPO, SEBI, capital market regulator Sebi , SFB licencing guidelines, equity shares on the stock exchangesThe bank would utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Digital lender Fincare Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,330 crore through an initial share-sale. The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity share of the bank worth Rs 330 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore by promoter Fincare Business Services Limited, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

This offer includes a reservation for subscription by employees. The bank would utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. Further, a small portion of the proceeds will be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.

Related News

Under the terms of the RBI final approval and the small finance bank (SFB) licensing guidelines, the lender is required to list its equity shares on the stock exchanges within a period of three years from reaching a net worth of Rs 500 crore. The Bengaluru-based MFI-turned small finance bank started operations in July 2017.

Before converting into a small finance bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank largely conducted business from two entities – Disha Microfin focused on the western region and the south-focused Future Financial Services. On May 3, Motilal Oswal Private Equity (PE) announced that it has picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank through a secondary acquisition worth around Rs 185 crore (USD 25 million).

The investment was through India Business Excellence Fund-III, a fund managed and advised by Motilal PE. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Ambit Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the SFB on the IPO. The equity shares of the lender will be listed on BSE and NSE

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Fincare Small Finance Bank files Rs 1330-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FPIs withdraw Rs 5,936 cr from equities in May amid worries over 2nd COVID wave
2M&As rise 8% to $32.3 bn till Apr despite Covid wave: Report
3Elon Musk pushes Dogecoin’s price down; crypto declines to 50 Cents after Tesla chief explains what it is