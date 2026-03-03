Here's the live share price of Finbud Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Finbud Financial Services has declined 9.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.19%.
Finbud Financial Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Finbud Financial Services
|-7.18
|-12.06
|-28.39
|-39.19
|-39.19
|-15.28
|-9.47
|Tata Capital
|-2.61
|-5.10
|1.91
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.21
|-2.13
|-3.40
|21.07
|121.01
|29.82
|21.13
|Max Financial Services
|-1.91
|7.89
|8.53
|11.71
|83.15
|37.87
|14.35
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.35
|-2.10
|-4.98
|-9.98
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.60
|360 One Wam
|-3.48
|-7.96
|-6.39
|3.32
|9.82
|33.99
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.46
|-9.30
|-22.20
|-18.57
|24.26
|68.37
|35.39
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.79
|1.06
|-11.46
|-5.78
|8.03
|46.69
|41.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.75
|-7.09
|-14.98
|-8.48
|1.24
|40.12
|21.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.01
|6.67
|8.23
|7.57
|51.99
|100.26
|60.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.43
|-11.38
|-14.77
|-7.62
|18.41
|32.17
|18.22
|Angel One
|-8.01
|-12.54
|-15.24
|-0.40
|14.42
|26.36
|47.36
|JSW Holdings
|-4.72
|-7.58
|-25.95
|-12.25
|-2.33
|61.03
|33.69
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.17
|-12.64
|-12.28
|7.30
|47.24
|20.80
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.16
|-10.59
|-15.63
|-14.38
|3.91
|12.08
|11.41
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-8.51
|-20.31
|43.38
|43.44
|28.96
|JM Financial
|-5.46
|-1.31
|-15.76
|-33.71
|38.54
|24.72
|5.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.49
|5.20
|3.14
|-1.69
|26.80
|21.68
|8.08
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.30
|0.22
|-2.33
|3.32
|56.33
|77.81
|41.27
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-9.35
|-9.47
|-7.13
|-17.24
|42.19
|39.65
|32.59
Over the last one year, Finbud Financial Services has declined 39.19% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Finbud Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.82
|106.15
|10
|110.22
|108.55
|20
|112.03
|111.42
|50
|119.18
|120.12
|100
|94.3
|0
|200
|47.15
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,35,000
|0.03
|4.93
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Finbud Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190KA2012PLC064767 and registration number is 064767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finbud Financial Services is ₹100.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Finbud Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Finbud Financial Services is ₹190.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Finbud Financial Services are ₹114.80 and ₹100.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finbud Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finbud Financial Services is ₹164.85 and 52-week low of Finbud Financial Services is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Finbud Financial Services has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -17.39% for the past month, -35.53% over 3 months, -39.19% over 1 year, -15.28% across 3 years, and -9.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finbud Financial Services are 0.00 and 4.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.