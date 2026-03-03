Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Finbud Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINBUD FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Finbud Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.25 Closed
-4.52₹ -4.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Finbud Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.00₹114.80
₹100.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹164.85
₹100.25
Open Price
₹105.00
Prev. Close
₹105.00
Volume
16,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Finbud Financial Services has declined 9.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.19%.

Finbud Financial Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Finbud Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Finbud Financial Services		-7.18-12.06-28.39-39.19-39.19-15.28-9.47
Tata Capital		-2.61-5.101.91-0.56-0.56-0.19-0.11
Aditya Birla Capital		-3.21-2.13-3.4021.07121.0129.8221.13
Max Financial Services		-1.917.898.5311.7183.1537.8714.35
HDB Financial Services		-2.35-2.10-4.98-9.98-16.74-5.93-3.60
360 One Wam		-3.48-7.96-6.393.329.8233.9928.94
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.46-9.30-22.20-18.5724.2668.3735.39
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.791.06-11.46-5.788.0346.6941.11
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.75-7.09-14.98-8.481.2440.1221.57
Anand Rathi Wealth		3.016.678.237.5751.99100.2660.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.43-11.38-14.77-7.6218.4132.1718.22
Angel One		-8.01-12.54-15.24-0.4014.4226.3647.36
JSW Holdings		-4.72-7.58-25.95-12.25-2.3361.0333.69
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.17-12.64-12.287.3047.2420.80
Computer Age Management Services		-8.16-10.59-15.63-14.383.9112.0811.41
Maharashtra Scooters		-0.36-1.13-8.51-20.3143.3843.4428.96
JM Financial		-5.46-1.31-15.76-33.7138.5424.725.31
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.495.203.14-1.6926.8021.688.08
IIFL Capital Services		5.300.22-2.333.3256.3377.8141.27
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-9.35-9.47-7.13-17.2442.1939.6532.59

Over the last one year, Finbud Financial Services has declined 39.19% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Finbud Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).

Finbud Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Finbud Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.82106.15
10110.22108.55
20112.03111.42
50119.18120.12
10094.30
20047.150

Finbud Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

Finbud Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,35,0000.034.93

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Finbud Financial Services

Finbud Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190KA2012PLC064767 and registration number is 064767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parag Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parth Pande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vikram Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavuri Praveen
    Director

FAQs on Finbud Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Finbud Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finbud Financial Services is ₹100.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Finbud Financial Services?

The Finbud Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finbud Financial Services?

The market cap of Finbud Financial Services is ₹190.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Finbud Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Finbud Financial Services are ₹114.80 and ₹100.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finbud Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finbud Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finbud Financial Services is ₹164.85 and 52-week low of Finbud Financial Services is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Finbud Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Finbud Financial Services has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -17.39% for the past month, -35.53% over 3 months, -39.19% over 1 year, -15.28% across 3 years, and -9.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finbud Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finbud Financial Services are 0.00 and 4.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Finbud Financial Services News

More Finbud Financial Services News
icon
Market Pulse