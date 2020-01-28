Finance Ministry invites applications for new Sebi chief to succeed Ajay Tyagi

In the past, the government has given extension to U K Sinha for three years, making him the second longest-serving chief of Sebi.

The Finance Ministry has invited applications for the next chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to succeed Ajay Tyagi, whose three-year term comes to an end next month. Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as head of the market regulator in 2017 for the period of three years. He assumed charge on March 1, 2017. It was widely expected that Tyagi would get at least two years’ extension given his stellar performance on the job.

However, the public notice dated January 24 inviting application from eligible candidates indicates that the government in not inclined to give an extension of two years to the incumbent. Applications of eligible candidates in prescribed proforma along with attested copies of annual confidential report for the last five years, vigilance clearance and no penalty and integrity certificate in case of serving government employees should reach on or before February 10, a public notice issued by the Finance Ministry’s Economic Affairs Department said.

In the past, the government has given extension to U K Sinha for three years, making him the second longest-serving chief of Sebi. In case of Tyagi, the government issued appointment notification twice. According to the first notification issued on February 10, 2017, Tyagi, the then Additional Secretary (Investment) in Department of Economic Affairs, was appointed chairman of Sebi for a period not exceeding five years or till the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Subsequently, another notification curtailed his appointment to initial period of three years. Since age in on his side, Tyagi can apply for the job again. However, this will be considered as fresh appointment and not an extension. As per the procedure for the appointment of regulators, the candidates will be shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by Cabinet Secretary.

The shortlisted candidates are interviewed by the panel comprising of Economic Affairs Secretary and three external members having domain knowledge. Based on interaction, FSRASC recommends name to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval.