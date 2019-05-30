Final report on cryptocurrency ready, soon to be submitted to the Finance Minister: SC Garg

By: |
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:32:49 PM

After one year of panel formation on cryptocurrencies, a draft report would soon be submitted to the Finance Minister, Subhash Chandra Garg said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year barred regulated entities from offering services to any individual or business dealing in cryptocurrencies.

After one year of panel formation on cryptocurrencies, a draft report is ready to be submitted to the Finance Minister, Subhash Chandra Garg said on Thursday at an ASSOCHAM event. A committee headed by finance secretary was asked by the government in 2018 to finalise a report on  draft regulations on virtual currencies. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year barred regulated entities from offering services to any individual or business dealing in cryptocurrencies. Before coming up with the move, the RBI had given three months to the regulated entities including banks to unwind their positions with the entities related to the virtual currencies. The decision was taken by the central bank following other governments across the globe stepping up scrutiny of digital currencies due to their unregulated nature.

Even as the report on cryptocurrency would be submitted in the coming days, there is no report yet from expert committee on economic capital framework (ECF), Subhash Chandra Garg said. A panel led by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan was set up to decide the appropriate capital reserves that the central bank should maintain. “There is no report as yet, they are still discussing, they have three more months, so the discussion is still on and the next meeting of the committee is on June 13,” said Subhash Chandra Garg.

Also read: GDP data for Q4FY19 to be released tomorrow; will numbers surprise? Here’s what analysts say

Subhash Chandra Garg also said that the government may experiment with anything which has the potential of doing good service. “There is one connected issue with data, all of this would be based on availability of data, there has been some discussion going around how do we balance the concerns of data use, privacy aspect and protection of critical financial information etc.”, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Final report on cryptocurrency ready, soon to be submitted to the Finance Minister: SC Garg
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition