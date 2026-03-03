Here's the live share price of Filmcity Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Filmcity Media has gained 7.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.32%.
Filmcity Media’s current P/E of -22.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filmcity Media
|-12.38
|-43.38
|-13.21
|-34.52
|-39.47
|13.15
|7.7
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.9
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.5
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.3
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
Over the last one year, Filmcity Media has declined 39.47% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Filmcity Media has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.14
|2.06
|10
|2.27
|2.21
|20
|2.64
|2.42
|50
|2.53
|2.5
|100
|2.33
|2.46
|200
|2.45
|2.52
In the latest quarter, Filmcity Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:11 PM IST
|Filmcity Media - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 09, 2026 -Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company Fo
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:06 PM IST
|Filmcity Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 09, 2026
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Filmcity Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Jan 06, 2026, 6:58 PM IST
|Filmcity Media L - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 9:12 PM IST
|Filmcity Media L - Board Meeting Held On November 14, 2025 For The Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The
Filmcity Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC077927 and registration number is 077927. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filmcity Media is ₹1.84 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Filmcity Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Filmcity Media is ₹5.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Filmcity Media are ₹1.92 and ₹1.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filmcity Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filmcity Media is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Filmcity Media is ₹1.84 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Filmcity Media has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -46.36% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -42.32% over 1 year, 13.15% across 3 years, and 7.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filmcity Media are -22.80 and 2.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.