Filmcity Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

FILMCITY MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Filmcity Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.84 Closed
-4.17₹ -0.08
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Filmcity Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.84₹1.92
₹1.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.84₹3.78
₹1.84
Open Price
₹1.92
Prev. Close
₹1.92
Volume
277

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Filmcity Media has gained 7.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.32%.

Filmcity Media’s current P/E of -22.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Filmcity Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filmcity Media		-12.38-43.38-13.21-34.52-39.4713.157.7
Sun TV Network		6.3614.961411.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.9
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.580.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.3-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08

Over the last one year, Filmcity Media has declined 39.47% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Filmcity Media has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Filmcity Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Filmcity Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.142.06
102.272.21
202.642.42
502.532.5
1002.332.46
2002.452.52

Filmcity Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Filmcity Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Filmcity Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 7:11 PM ISTFilmcity Media - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 09, 2026 -Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company Fo
Feb 09, 2026, 7:06 PM ISTFilmcity Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 09, 2026
Feb 02, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTFilmcity Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Jan 06, 2026, 6:58 PM ISTFilmcity Media L - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 9:12 PM ISTFilmcity Media L - Board Meeting Held On November 14, 2025 For The Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The

About Filmcity Media

Filmcity Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC077927 and registration number is 077927. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra R Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Kirti Vishnu Tiwari
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Filmcity Media Share Price

What is the share price of Filmcity Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filmcity Media is ₹1.84 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Filmcity Media?

The Filmcity Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filmcity Media?

The market cap of Filmcity Media is ₹5.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Filmcity Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Filmcity Media are ₹1.92 and ₹1.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filmcity Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filmcity Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filmcity Media is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Filmcity Media is ₹1.84 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Filmcity Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Filmcity Media has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -46.36% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -42.32% over 1 year, 13.15% across 3 years, and 7.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filmcity Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filmcity Media are -22.80 and 2.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Filmcity Media News

