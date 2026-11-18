Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Wednesday continued being net buyers of Indian equities, recording net purchases of Rs 5,866.78 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 3,159.90 crore.

However it was a weak session for the markets. The benchmark indices came under selling pressure with the Sensex closing down 500 points and the Nifty shutting shop down 159 points. Rising bond yields, a stronger US dollar and concerns over the global interest rate outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

FII buying on November 18

FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 17,913.16 crore across the NSE, BSE and MSEI and sold shares worth Rs 12,046.38 crore. They were net buyers of equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore.

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Over the last 13 trading sessions FIIs have recorded net inflows exceeding Rs 85,000 crore. This is the largest single month inflow thus far in nearly 2 years.

DIIs turn net sellers on November 18

Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, turned net sellers during Wednesday’s trading session.

They purchased equities worth Rs 14,602.25 crore and sold shares worth Rs 17,762.15 crore. Their net sold equities worth Rs 3,159.90 crore.

The divergence in institutional activity comes as foreign investors continued to deploy capital in Indian equities, while domestic institutions booked profits.

Markets decline as selling pressure intensifies at higher levels

Indian benchmark indices witnessed selling pressure at higher levels on Wednesday, extending the recent consolidation phase following the sharp rally.

The Nifty settled at 25,227.95, down 159 points, while the Sensex closed at 82,031.81, shedding 500 points.

Sectoral performance remained broadly weak, with metal, auto and IT stocks emerging as the key laggards. Consumer and metal stocks witnessed sharp corrections, with the respective indices declining 3.10% and 2.45%.

Pharma stocks displayed relative resilience, while selective buying interest was visible in PSU banking stocks. The broader markets also remained under pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices declining by over 1% and 0.30%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Greaves Cotton emerged as one of the top gainers, rising 9.04% to Rs 266.10 against its previous close of Rs 244.05. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 269 and a low of Rs 243.45.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Titan Company emerged as one of the top losers, declining 5.30% to Rs 4,648.10. The stock opened at Rs 4,881 and touched an intraday high of Rs 4,908 before slipping to a low of Rs 4,648.10. Around 13.26 lakh shares changed hands during the session, with the traded value standing at approximately Rs 625.68 crore.

Speaking on the market movement, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, “Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the US FOMC minutes have bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes. The resulting strength in the greenback exerted pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices. Softer crude and foreign inflows continued to support the rupee’s resilience.”

3 factors weighing on market sentiment

1. Hawkish Fed signals and rising bond yields

Expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have emerged as a key concern for global investors. Hawkish remarks from Fed officials ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes have strengthened expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

The resulting strength in the US dollar has put pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices. Rising bond yields have also added to concerns, as higher yields make equities relatively less attractive and put pressure on valuations.

Nair said “Domestic yields rose in tandem, triggering profit booking near recent highs as elevated yields weighed on equity valuations.”

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, also flagged a strengthening US dollar index and rising bond yields among the factors contributing to subdued market sentiment.

2. Weakness in commodities and global cues

Weakness in global commodity prices has added to the pressure on Indian equities, particularly metal stocks. Softer prices of gold, silver and other metals, along with broader weakness in commodities, have weighed on sectoral performance.

The higher-for-longer interest rate outlook has also affected rate-sensitive sectors such as consumer durables and automobiles.

Nair said, “Sectorally, the higher-for-longer interest-rate outlook weighed on rate-sensitive consumer durables and autos, while metals registered sharper declines as softer commodity prices compounded the weakness.”

Information technology stocks also remained under pressure.

“IT also declined as NVIDIA’s results reinforced concerns over AI-led disruption to traditional services, with a firmer rupee adding to the drag. However, PSU banks gained on healthy asset quality and attractive valuations, while a rotation into defensives lifted pharma and healthcare stocks,” Nair said.

3. Profit booking after a sharp rally, despite foreign inflows

Indian equities have entered a consolidation phase following the recent sharp rally, with investors booking profits at higher levels. Wednesday’s decline in benchmark indices came even as foreign institutional investors continued to remain net buyers.

The divergence between FII and DII activity suggests that foreign inflows are providing some support, but domestic institutional selling and profit booking are weighing on the broader market.

Mishra said, “Markets witnessed profit-booking on Wednesday, declining nearly half a percent and extending the recent consolidation phase following the sharp rally.”

He added that the broader markets also remained under pressure, with midcap and smallcap stocks witnessing declines.

However, Mishra maintained a constructive outlook on the market, citing sustained foreign institutional buying as a supportive factor for domestic equities.

What should investors watch next?

Going ahead, investors will track the US Federal Reserve’s policy signals, movements in bond yields, the strength of the US dollar and global commodity prices for cues on the direction of domestic equities.

The market will also remain sensitive to geopolitical developments and global risk appetite. While sustained foreign institutional buying continues to provide support, the ongoing sectoral rotation and profit booking could keep volatility elevated in the near term.

From a technical perspective, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said the short-term market structure remains positive, but temporary overbought conditions could lead to further profit booking at higher levels.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking outlined the investment strategy going forward and said, “We therefore reiterate our constructive outlook and recommend maintaining a ‘buy on dips’ approach, with an upside potential towards the 25,500-25,700 zone.”