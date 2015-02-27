FIIs pour USD 33 bn in Indian capital mkts in Apr-Dec of FY’15

The net investment by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) stood at USD 32,943 million in the April-December period of the current fiscal as compared to an outflow of USD 539 million in the year-ago period.

Overseas investors have pumped in a staggering USD 33 billion in Indian capital markets during April-December of the current fiscal, after pulling out funds in the year-ago period, according to the Economic Survey 2014-15.

FIIs were rechristened as Foreign Portfolio Investors or FPIs in June last year under a new regulatory regime that promises to make it easier for them to invest in India.

Market analysts believe that foreign investors infused money in the Indian capital market as a stable and reforms-oriented government came to power at the Centre.

FIIs or FPIs, the main driver of the equity market, have helped in pushing up the benchmark BSE Sensex by 27 per cent in terms of dollar and 30 per cent in terms of rupee during the period under review.

“The total net FPI inflows during April-December 2014 stood at USD 32,943 million compared to an outflow of USD 539 million in the corresponding period of 2013-14,” the survey for 2014-15, which was tabled today in Parliament, said.