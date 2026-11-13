Foreign investors continued their buying spree in Indian equities on Friday (November 13) even as the Nifty snapped its three-session winning streak. The FIIs made net purchases of Rs 5,736.55 crore crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net sellers.

The flows underline a market balancing stronger corporate earnings and overseas interest against rising inflation, firmer crude prices and profit-taking after the recent rally.

FII buying on November 13

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 18,339.57 crore and sold Rs 12,603.02 crore, according to the data. The resulting net inflow of Rs 5,736.55 crore crore covers activity in the exchange’s capital market segment.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “While these factors may temper the pace of gains, strong earnings delivery and continued FIIs participation remain supportive of the broader market outlook.”

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DII selling leaves combined flows positive

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 11,745.95 crore but sold Rs 13,999.53 crore, resulting in net selling of Rs 2,253.58 crore.

Together, the two categories recorded net buying of Rs 3,482.97 crore on the NSE. Foreign purchases therefore comfortably outweighed domestic institutional selling.

Markets end in red Friday, November 13

The Nifty 50 closed around 0.6% lower at 25,144, while the Sensex shut shop at 81,592.45, down 318.56 points.

The broader markets were relatively muted. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 declined 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

According to Khemka, “The decline was driven by a combination of rising inflation concerns, higher crude prices, volatility in global technology stocks and profit booking after the sharp run-up. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 declined 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Sectorally, all sectors ended in red with Cement, Realty and Auto being the key laggards.”

Three factors shaping market sentiment

#1 Strong earnings support the outlook

Khemka said Q2FY27 corporate performance had largely exceeded expectations, improving earnings visibility and supporting investor confidence. “Indian equities are likely to witness marginal consolidation in the near term, while maintaining a positive bias and a gradual upward trajectory,” he said.

The assessment points to earnings providing support even as investors reassess how much of the recent optimism is already reflected in share prices.

#2 Rotation away from global AI stocks

The recent correction in global artificial intelligence stocks had redirected investor interest towards Indian equities, Khemka added.

However, the durability of that rotation remains a key question. He further said that “Nvidia’s Q3 results on Wednesday will be a key event” that could influence global technology sentiment and determine whether the shift towards markets such as India continues.

#3 Inflation and crude test the rally

India’s retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Meanwhile, a rebound in crude oil prices and an uptick in both Indian and US bond yields indicate growing caution towards riskier assets, potentially limiting near-term market upside.”

What investors should watch

India’s October wholesale inflation data and Nvidia’s results will be in focus in the coming week. “The US FOMC minutes, also due on Wednesday, will be monitored for signals on the Fed’s policy trajectory ahead of its December meeting,” Khemka said. Crude movements and currency pressures will also remain in focus.