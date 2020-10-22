  • MORE MARKET STATS

FIIs hike RIL stake to all-time high, now hold over 25% share in Mukesh Ambani firm

October 22, 2020 3:41 PM

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday filed a statement showing the shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have raised stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to a record 25.2 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

The statement showed FII holding 165.8 crore shares or 25.2 per cent of the total shareholding.

In the previous quarter ended June 30, foreign investors held 163.07 crore shares of 24.72 per cent.

In an investor note, JP Morgan said FII holding in RIL has hit a new high.

“As has been the case now for two years, FII’s stake in RIL hit new highs. Surprisingly, mutual funds’ (MF) stake declined by 25 basis points quarter-on-quarter and was the second straight quarter of stake decline,” it said.

The last time domestic MFs reduced their holding in RIL over two straight quarters was back in 2016, it said adding domestic mutual funds held 5.12 per cent of RIL as of September 30, down from 5.37 per cent in the previous quarter.

Promoters have also upped their stake to 50.49 per cent from 50.37 per cent.

