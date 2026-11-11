Foreign investors continued their strong buying in Indian equities on Wednesday (November 11), even as domestic institutional investors remained net sellers. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 12,563.33 crore, as per provisional data . Meanwhile domestic institutional investors (DIIs) data offloaded some more stake.

FII buying on November 11

Foreign investors have stepped up their buying in Indian equities. With one of the largest single day haul so far in 2026, they were net buyers of equity worth Rs 12,563.33 crore. With this the cumulative November inflows reached approximately $5.68 billion. This is the strongest monthly inflow since September 2024. After being sellers for the major part of 2026, foreign investors have pumped approximately Rs 71,000 crore into Indian equities over the past 15 trading sessions.

DII selling continues regardless of major market rally

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers on November 11. They net sold equities worth Rs 8,434.53 crore. With this the total DII selling this month is one of the largest this month.

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Markets end off intra-day highs

The Sensex and the Nifty saw some profit booking in afternoon trade. The Sensex ended up 700 points, or 0.9% at 81,879. The Nifty shut shop off the day’s highs but above the 25,200 levels.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said ” The rupee’s recent appreciation, supported by sustained foreign inflows and softer crude prices, together with expectations of higher-for-longer global rates, weighed on IT stocks and caused large caps to gradually give up their early gains. Whether this renewed risk appetite holds will depend on upcoming India’s October inflation and US PPI data, which together should shape the outlook for domestic prices and global interest rates.”

Stock-specific action remained strong, with Kalyan Jewellers India leading the gainers on Wednesday. The stock rose 8.44% to Rs 662.55, followed by Sheela Foam, which gained 7.25% to Rs 598. Navin Fluorine International advanced 6.13% to Rs 9658.

On the losing side, Stove Kraft fell 4.66% to Rs 752.75, making it the biggest loser among the stocks listed. Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 3.98% to Rs 565.05, while Suprajit Engineering slipped marginally by 0.01% to Rs 464.45.

3 reasons behind the surge in FII buying

A quick look at the three main factors supporting sentiment and the foreign inflows include –

#1 Falling crude oil prices ease inflation concerns

The correction in crude oil prices has emerged as an important factor supporting India’s market outlook.

Brent crude has eased to around $92-93 a barrel, close to a two-month low. Lower crude prices are positive for India because the country imports a large share of its oil requirements.

Cheaper oil can help reduce the country’s import bill and ease pressure on inflation. It can also provide relief to businesses that depend heavily on fuel and transportation.

Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking said, “Brent crude remained near $92–93 per barrel, well below its recent levels, easing concerns around imported inflation. Optimism around domestic demand and corporate earnings, along with moderating global enthusiasm for AI-linked investments, further enhanced the relative attractiveness of Indian equities.”

#2 Better corporate earnings improve investor confidence

Encouraging Q2 earnings also supported investor sentiment and is seen as a key factor that could potentially have helped the return of the foreign investors to India.

“Q2FY27 earnings are increasingly coming in ahead of expectations, strengthening confidence in corporate earnings recovery and providing fundamental support to the ongoing rally,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

#3 India outlook upgraded by global investment banks, brokerages

Interestingly, close on the heels of Citi and HSBC upgrading India rating, Moody’s has also raised India’s FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7% from its earlier estimate of 6.5%, citing strong domestic demand, economic activity and improving investment conditions.

Mishra added, ” Optimism around domestic demand and corporate earnings, along with moderating global enthusiasm for AI-linked investments, further enhanced the relative attractiveness of Indian equities.”

What investors should watch

However, global interest rates remain a concern. Higher US bond yields and expectations of a December rate hike could influence how foreign investors allocate money across emerging markets. Markets will now track India’s October retail inflation data and the latest US producer price inflation figures for clues about the direction of interest rates.