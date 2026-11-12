Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to buy Indian equities on Thursday (November 12), even as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net sellers.

FIIs recorded net purchases of Rs 7,830.60 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. In contrast, DIIs sold equities worth Rs 6,331.17 crore on a net basis.

The latest figures indicate that foreign investors are maintaining their buying momentum after being net sellers for better part of the year.

FII buying on November 12

Foreign investors purchased equities worth Rs 20,273.32 crore on Thursday and sold shares worth Rs 12,442.72 crore. This resulted in net inflows of Rs 7,830.60 crore.

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DIIs net sellers on November 12

DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 15,855.13 crore but sold equities worth Rs 22,186.30 crore. Their net selling stood at Rs 6,331.17 crore. The contrast in these trends come at a time when benchmark indices are seeing choppy movement, with investors focusing on select sectors and stocks.

Markets end marginally higher as Realty stocks rally

Benchmark indices ended Thursday’s session with modest gains. Sensex rose 31.61 points, or 0.04%, to close at 81,911.01. Nifty gained 44.30 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 25,299.35.

Among sectoral indices, Realty emerged as the top performer, gaining 4.50%. Auto index, on the other hand, declined by more than 1%.

Buying in financial and real estate stocks helped the market remain in positive territory, while IT, FMCG and automobile stocks witnessed profit-booking.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Indian equities traded near flat as buying in financials and realty offset profit-taking in IT, FMCG and automobiles following the recent sharp rally. Strong foreign inflows remained the key support, reinforcing a large-cap financial rotation rather than broad index chasing. Mid- and small-caps nevertheless outperformed, signalling firmer underlying risk appetite despite muted benchmarks.”

Stock-specific movements were also strong during the session. Kalyan Jewellers India was among the top gainers, rising 7.16% to Rs 710.On the losing side, Balrampur Chini Mills slipped 1.45%.

3 factors supporting foreign investor interest in Indian equities

Buying in select sectors, improving investor sentiment and developments in the global economy are among the factors influencing foreign investment flows into Indian equities. Here are three factors to watch.

#1. Buying in financial and realty stocks supports the market

Financial and real estate stocks attracted buying interest during Thursday’s session. This is actually helping the benchmark indices remain in positive territory.

The Realty index gained 4.50%, making it the best-performing sectoral index of the day. Financial stocks also witnessed buying.

According to Vinod Nair, foreign fund inflows are supporting the market, with investors showing greater interest in large-cap financial stocks instead of buying across the broader market.

The performance of mid- and small-cap stocks also suggests that investors are becoming more comfortable taking risks, even though the benchmark indices have not seen significant gains.

#2. Lower crude oil prices could be helping Indian economy

A decline in crude oil prices could also be supporting investor sentiment towards Indian equities.

India depends heavily on imported crude oil to meet its energy requirements. Therefore, changes in global oil prices have a direct impact on the country’s import bill, inflation, current account deficit and the rupee.

Lower crude prices can help reduce pressure on the Indian economy by limiting the cost of oil imports.

Nair said, “Softer crude provided macro relief, though global technology volatility and a hotter-than-expected US inflation print kept global yields and rate expectations in focus, limiting scope for broader rerating.”

However, uncertainty over global interest rates and volatility in technology stocks continue to influence investor sentiment.

#3. Improving risk appetite despite global uncertainties

Another factor supporting the market is the improvement in investor risk appetite. The outperformance of mid- and small-cap stocks, along with continued foreign buying, suggests that investors are willing to put money into equities despite uncertainty in global markets.

However, global developments remain important. Volatility in technology stocks and higher-than-expected US inflation have kept investors focused on bond yields and the outlook for interest rates.

If US bond yields remain elevated, foreign investors could become more cautious about investing in emerging markets such as India.

What should investors watch next?

Food prices will be particularly important after the rise in inflation recorded in September. The data could influence expectations around the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decisions. Global technology stock movements, US bond yields and expectations around monetary policy will also remain important factors for foreign investors.

Nair said, “Domestically, attention now shifts to India’s October CPI, where the trajectory of food prices will be critical following elevated September inflation. Near term, the market should remain selectively constructive, with direction hinging on sustained foreign liquidity, inflation trends and whether financial-led gains broaden without stretching valuations.”

Meanwhile, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said the benchmark indices continued to trade within a narrow range.

“Technically, on the daily charts, the market has formed a small candle, while on the intraday charts, it has been witnessing indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears.”

He added, “As long as the market is trading within this range, non-directional activity is likely to continue. On the higher side, above 25400/82200, the market could rally to 25500-25550/82500-82700, while below 25150/81500, it could slip to 25050-25000/81300-81200.”

The direction of the market in the coming sessions will depend on inflation data, foreign fund flows and whether buying interest spreads beyond select sectors.