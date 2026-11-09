The FII buying continues in Indian markets. The FIIs were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 6,567.15 crore, as per provisional data, on Monday (November 9), while the domestic institutional investors sold almost an equivalent amount. The contrasting flows came as the market consolidated after its recent rally, with the benchmark indices closing marginally higher.

The figures cover institutional trading in the NSE’s capital market segment.

FII buying on November 9

FIIs bought shares worth Rs 19,058.08 crore and sold equities worth Rs 12,490.93 crore, leaving net purchases of equities worth Rs 6,567.15 crore. The total November inflows now exceed Rs 33,000 crore.

The buying comes amid improving foreign investor participation. Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking, said overseas investors had infused over $4.1 billion into Indian equities so far in November, providing support to market sentiment.

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DII selling nearly matches foreign buying on November 9

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 11,719.12 crore but sold Rs 18,213.24 crore on the NSE. Their net selling stood at Rs 6,494.12 crore. Interestingly they have been net buyers of Indian equities for a better part of 2026.

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Meanwhile it was a volatile session within a tight range for the markets. The Nifty and Sensex broke its winning spell but managed to hover close to psychologically important levels. The Nifty gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,044.65, while the Sensex settled at 81,106.65.

“The consolidation remained orderly, with the benchmark indices holding on to most of their recent gains and ending marginally higher,” Mishra said, describing Monday’s session as a breather after the sharp seven-session rally.

Pharma and select financial stocks outperformed, supported by stock-specific buying and encouraging earnings. IT remained under pressure, while metals and other cyclical sectors saw profit-taking. Midcap and smallcap indices showed limited movement, he added.

3 reasons fuelling FII buying in India

The three main reasons fuelling the turn in FII sentiment and the recent buying incudes –

#1 Improvement in earnings trajectory

Corporate results are helping support sentiment even as profit-taking limits the market’s immediate upside. The next test is whether stronger earnings expectations can sustain investor interest.

“Improving FII participation and better-than-expected corporate earnings have strengthened expectations of an upgrade to the FY27 earnings outlook, supporting market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

#2 Crude and geopolitical concerns ease

The sharp correction in crude rates is another key factor supporting the positive sentiment in the Indian market.

Mishra said Brent crude hovered around $98 a barrel, while easing concerns over further escalation in West Asia offered some comfort. However, weakness in global technology stocks and uncertainty over the geopolitical and economic outlook continued to warrant caution.

#3 Large-cap valuations offer support

India’s valuations have also corrected significantly compared to other EM peers. Nair pointed to valuation comfort, particularly in large caps, and prospects of a double-digit earnings recovery as factors supporting the medium-term outlook. However, he cautioned that several macroeconomic tailwinds appeared increasingly priced into the market.

What investors should watch

India and US inflation data are the next key triggers for the interest-rate outlook, Nair said, with crude prices and global risk sentiment also in focus.

Mishra identified 24,600–24,800 as an important support zone for the Nifty. Sustaining those levels could preserve the positive bias and open the way towards 25,200–25,600, he said.

He recommended selective accumulation during consolidation, favouring banking, pharma, auto, infrastructure and capital markets themes.