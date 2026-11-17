Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on Tuesday (November 17) continued their buying momentum in Indian equities, recording net purchases of Rs 4,195.38 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also remained net buyers, with purchases exceeding sales by Rs 196.93 crore. The sustained foreign inflows, softer crude oil prices and strength in banking and realty stocks supported domestic market sentiment, even as global uncertainties and inflation concerns kept investors cautious.

FII buying on November 17

FII purchased equities worth Rs 19,930.98 crore across the NSE, BSE and MSEI and sold shares worth Rs 15,735.60 crore. This resulted in net inflows of Rs 4,195.38 crore.

On the NSE alone, FIIs recorded net purchases of Rs 4,094.63 crore, with gross purchases of Rs 19,075.39 crore and sales of Rs 14,980.76 crore.

DIIs net buyers on November 17

DII also recorded net buying, although the scale of inflows remained significantly lower than that of foreign investors.

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Across the NSE, BSE and MSEI, DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 14,903.80 crore and sold shares worth Rs 14,706.87 crore. Their net buying stood at Rs 196.93 crore.

On the NSE, domestic institutional investors recorded net purchases of Rs 220.86 crore, with gross purchases of Rs 13,248.14 crore and sales of Rs 13,027.28 crore.

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Markets extend gains as banking and realty stocks rally

Benchmark indices continued their positive momentum on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 96 points higher, while the Sensex advanced 428 points.

Among sectoral indices, PSU Bank and Realty stocks rallied nearly 2% each. However, select IT stocks witnessed intraday profit booking, pulling the IT index down by nearly 1%.

Stock-specific movements were also visible during the session. Greaves Cotton emerged among the gainers, rising 6.92% to Rs 244.05 against its previous close of Rs 228.25. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 249.45 and a low of Rs 229.85.

Oriental Aromatics stood on the losing side with its stocks declined 4.57% to Rs 438.95 from its previous close of Rs 459.95. The stock touched a high of Rs 469.15 during the session.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “Today, the benchmark indices continued their positive momentum. The Nifty ended 96 points higher, while the Sensex was up by 428 points. Among sectors, the PSU Bank and Realty indices rallied nearly 2 percent, whereas intraday profit booking was seen in select IT stocks; as a result, the IT index shed nearly 1 percent.”

3 factors supporting market sentiment

1. Sustained foreign fund inflows

Continued buying by foreign institutional investors is emerging as an important source of support for Indian equities. FIIs recorded net purchases of more than Rs 4,195 crore across the NSE, BSE and MSEI, significantly higher than domestic institutional investors’ net buying of nearly Rs 197 crore.

The foreign inflows come despite weakness in global markets, suggesting that overseas investors continue to find opportunities in Indian equities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Indian equities advanced despite weak global markets, as sustained foreign inflows and softer crude strengthened India’s relative macro appeal. Overseas investors remained net buyers and favoured large caps, while banks led the gains and pushed the banking index to a fresh high.”

The preference for large-cap stocks and banking shares indicates that foreign investors are selectively deploying capital rather than buying across the broader market.

2. Softer crude prices improve India’s macro outlook

A decline in crude oil prices is another factor supporting sentiment towards Indian equities. India depends heavily on imported crude oil to meet its energy requirements, making global oil prices an important determinant of the country’s import bill, inflation and current account deficit.

Lower crude prices can help ease pressure on India’s external balances and inflation, thereby improving the macroeconomic outlook and making domestic equities relatively attractive to foreign investors.

Nair said sustained foreign inflows and softer crude had strengthened India’s relative macro appeal despite weakness in overseas markets.

However, inflation remains a concern. According to Nair, inflation staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance range has strengthened expectations of another rate hike in December, which could limit further expansion in market valuations.

3. Banking and PSU Bank stocks lead the rally

Buying interest in banking and realty stocks also helped support the domestic market during Tuesday’s session.

The PSU Bank and Realty indices gained nearly 2% each, while banking stocks remained among the key contributors to the market’s positive performance.

Nair said banks led the gains and pushed the banking index to a fresh high. Automobiles and PSU banks also posted gains, although information technology stocks underperformed amid global unwinding of expensive AI trades.

The sectoral performance suggests that buying interest remains concentrated in select pockets of the market rather than being broad-based.

At the same time, mid- and small-cap stocks remained subdued, indicating that investors are still cautious about taking aggressive positions in the broader market.

What should investors watch next?

Going ahead, investors will track inflation trends, global central bank policy expectations and corporate earnings for cues on the direction of Indian equities.

Nair said inflation remaining above the RBI’s tolerance range has strengthened expectations of another rate hike in December, potentially limiting valuation expansion. He also flagged rising odds of a US Federal Reserve rate hike and uncertainty ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter results as factors adding to market volatility.

On the domestic front, strong second-quarter corporate earnings have created a high base, raising questions over whether earnings momentum can be sustained into the third quarter. This could increase the likelihood of profit booking following the recent market rally.

From a technical perspective, Chouhan said the market is maintaining a higher-high and higher-low formation on daily and intraday charts, supporting the continuation of the uptrend in the near term.

For trend-following traders, 25,300 on the Nifty and 82,300 on the Sensex would act as key support levels. As long as the indices hold above these levels, the bullish formation is likely to continue.

On the higher side, 25,500 on the Nifty and 82,800 on the Sensex would act as immediate resistance levels. A sustained move above these levels could extend the rally towards 25,600-25,650 on the Nifty and 83,000-83,500 on the Sensex.

However, a breach below 25,300 on the Nifty and 82,300 on the Sensex could make the current uptrend vulnerable, Chouhan cautioned.

Disclaimer: The market commentary, index levels, and sectoral observations shared in this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities. Equity markets are subject to market risks, and readers should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions.