FII buying is back with a bang. November 5, 2026, will go down in the market history books for many reasons. Not only did the Sensex and the Nifty clock their largest single-day gains in more than 7 months, but FIIs were net buyers in Indian equities and recorded their largest single-day buying so far in 2026.

FII action on November 5

FIIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,975 crore. This is the maximum that they have net bought in a single session so far in 2026. With this, they have been net buyers in equities every day in November. The total November inflows now exceed Rs 32,210 crore.

DII action on November 5

Meanwhile, the DIIs or the domestic institutional investors, were net sellers in Indian equities on November 5. They net sold equities worth Rs 10,445 crore in trade today, as per provisional data. Interestingly, unlike the FIIs and quite the opposite of the broad trend in 2026 so far, they have been net sellers in practically every trading session in November. Though the outflow on Thursday is one of the largest single-day selling by DIIs, they have net sold Rs 18,228 crore so far in November.

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Sensex, Nifty clock strong gains

The FII buying came on the back of the strong gains in the market. The markets continued their winning streak for the 6th straight session. Despite the sharp sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street and losses across Asian markets, Indian equities are trading in positive territory on November 6.

Interestingly, in the previous trading session, the benchmark indices, Sensex and the Nifty clocked their biggest single-day gain since April 2026. The Sensex closed up over 2,000 points at 79,310 on November 5. The Nifty, meanwhile, closed above 24,500, up over 500 points.

The gains in the market were evenly spread, and even the broader markets joined the rally. The small and the midcap indices gained around 0.4–1.9%, reflecting healthy market breadth and improving risk appetite. The advances-decline ratio was handsomely in favour of the gainers.

3 major drivers of the FII buying in India

The three key reasons why sentiment seems to be turning towards Indian markets include a multitude of factors –

#1 Decisive win by Democrats in US midterm elections

The Democratic victory in the US midterm elections lifted investor sentiment, with expectations of a possible shift in US policy and progress towards de-escalation in the Middle East. There is also an expectation that there might be a relook at the tariff structure, helping Indian exports over the longer term.

#2 Crude slides below $95

What further added to the cheer is how oil prices responded. Brent crude declined towards $93–94 per barrel after falling sharply in the previous session, easing concerns over imported inflation and India’s external balance.

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#3 Unravelling of the AI trade

The victory of the Democrats in the US is also seen as a step that could possibly alter the direction of the AI capex and investment in artificial intelligence over the longer term. Several of the Asian peers that were betting big on AI, like Korea and Taiwan, have seen their markets correcting recently. This too is seen as a factor supporting India’s case as an anti-Ai investment destination.

What to watch out for

Overall, the FII buying for 5 consecutive sessions has undeniably lifted market sentiment. However, investors must remember that FIIs continue to be net-sellers so far in 2026 as of now. It would be interesting to see how the remaining few weeks of the year pan out in terms of foreign flows.