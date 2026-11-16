Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to Indian equities in November, with net inflows of $9.1 billion so far this month, but the buying has yet to translate into stronger relative market performance. The MSCI India index rose 1% week-on-week, underperforming the emerging markets index by 230 basis points and the Asia ex-Japan index by 258 basis points, according to Jefferies‘ November 13 India Market Weekly report.

The global investment bank’s weekly data also shows that foreign investors put $0.9 billion into Indian debt markets during November so far. However, the rupee weakened 0.4% against the US dollar, while the 10-year government security yield rose around 11 basis points to 7.30%, Jefferies said. The combination of renewed foreign buying and continued market underperformance forms the central contrast in the brokerage’s latest assessment.

FII buying returns, but Indian equities trail regional peers

Jefferies reported $9.1 billion in net FPI equity inflows for November up to the report date, a marked return of foreign buying in the month-to-date data. Debt flows were positive too, at $0.9 billion, according to the brokerage’s flow charts.

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Yet the inflows have not been accompanied by comparable strength in Indian equities relative to other markets. Jefferies said the MSCI India index gained 1% during the week, against a relative underperformance of 230 basis points versus emerging markets and 258 basis points versus Asia ex-Japan. The report’s comparison of regional indices shows that the Indian market’s weekly gain was not enough to close the performance gap.

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Banks and industrials lead as IT and utilities lag

The sector performance data show a divided market, with banks and industrials leading the week’s gains while IT and utilities were the weakest groups. Jefferies described banks and industrials as the “top outperformers” and IT and utilities as the “top underperformers” in its weekly review.

The brokerage’s model portfolio has a larger allocation to Financials than the benchmark. Jefferies assigned 34.6% of its portfolio to the sector, compared with 31.3% for the MSCI India index, an overweight position. Its largest listed financial holdings included HDFC Bank at 9.0%, State Bank of India at 6.0%, Bajaj Finance at 4.0% and Axis Bank at 3.7%, according to the portfolio table.

IT, by contrast, carried a 6.7% weight in the Jefferies portfolio against 6.9% in the benchmark. The brokerage classified the sector as Neutral, with its portfolio allocation marginally below the index weight.

Rupee depreciation and higher bond yields add to market pressures

Jefferies’ currency data showed the rupee depreciating 0.4% against the US dollar over the week. The brokerage’s comparison covered the performance of the rupee and other regional currencies over one week and three months, with the Indian currency among those that weakened against the dollar during the period.

The domestic bond market also saw yields move higher. Jefferies reported that the 10-year G-Sec yield increased by around 11 basis points week-on-week to 7.30%. The report’s yield chart tracks the benchmark government bond rate, placing the latest weekly rise against its longer-term movement.

Banking-system liquidity stays in surplus

Domestic banking-system liquidity remained positive, with net overnight liquidity showing a surplus of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, Jefferies reported, citing Reserve Bank of India data. The brokerage’s chart tracks the surplus liquidity position through November 2026.

India trades at a premium to emerging markets

Jefferies put the MSCI India one-year forward consensus P/E at 19.8 times. Its valuation comparison also showed India’s P/E premium over emerging markets at 136%, against a historical average premium of 66%.

The brokerage reported the bond-equity yield gap at 226 basis points, comparing the government bond yield with the MSCI India earnings yield. Its report also showed that markets were pricing in an implied 28-basis-point increase in the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate by December 2026.

Jefferies’ model portfolio outperforms the benchmark

Jefferies said its India Model Portfolio outperformed the MSCI India index by 73 basis points during the week and by 246 basis points year-to-date in 2026. The portfolio comparison in the report tracks performance since its inception against the benchmark.

The portfolio is based on fundamental analysis of the brokerage’s stock coverage and sector views, with an investment horizon of one year. Jefferies said its objective is to deliver returns above the MSCI India index over that period. Its latest allocation table shows Financials as an overweight, IT and Healthcare as Neutral, and Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary as underweight.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.