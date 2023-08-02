Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 92.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,035.69 crore on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Markets traded range bound and ended almost unchanged amid mixed cues. Initially, Nifty tried to inch higher in continuation to Monday’s up move but profit-taking in select heavyweights capped the upside. It oscillated in a narrow range thereafter and finally settled at 19734.30 levels. In line with the benchmark, the majority of sectors ended flat however continued recovery in IT majors saved the day. Among the broader indices, the smallcap index inched higher and gained over half a percent while the midcap ended flat,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“Markets have been maintaining a positive tone amid consolidation, thanks to upbeat global cues and selective buying across sectors. The existence of multiple supports at 19,500 in Nifty is further adding to the confirmation. We thus reiterate our view to look for buying opportunities on dips and avoid contrarian trades,” Ajit Mishra added.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red. The Nifty 50 dipped 20.25 points or 0.10% to 19,733.55 and BSE Sensex fell 68.36 points or 0.10% to 66,459.31. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 58.60 points or 0.13% to 45,592.50, Nifty Auto dipped 0.12%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 0.52% and Nifty Realty tanked 1.77% while Nifty IT jumped 1.2%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and LTIM while the losers were Power Grid, Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.