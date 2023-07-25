FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 82 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 934 cr on July 24, Monday

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 82.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 934.87 crore on July 24, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 24, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 17,614.93 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 7,971.32 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“Bears continue to dominate as RIL falls. Investors remain cautious ahead of Fed policy outcome on July 26th. Pharma gains, FMCG loses with ITC down 4.30%. Nifty shows desired consolidation with support at 19,501, faces hurdles at 20,000. The Fed’s decision is crucial in this volatile market,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

On Monday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the week’s first-day trading session in the red. The Nifty 50 fell 72.65 points or 0.37% to close at 19,672.35 while the Sensex sank as much as 299.48 points or 0.45% to settle at 66,384.78. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.33%, Nifty FMCG slipped 1.72%, Nifty Media fell 0.10% Nifty Metal sank 0.73% and Nifty IT fell 0.09%, while Nifty Auto gained 0.17%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.10% and Nifty Pharma rose 0.41%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were SBI Life Insurance, DR Reddy’s Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement while the top losers were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL and Britannia Industries.