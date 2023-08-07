FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 556 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 366 cr on August 4, Monday

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 556.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 366.61 crore on August 4, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 4, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 2844.47 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 3129.26 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Markets witnessed respite after the recent fall and gained over half a percent. After the gap-up start, Nifty hovered in a band throughout the session and finally settled at 19,518 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein IT, pharma and banking posted decent gains. The broader indices too participated in the move and gained nearly a percent each,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“Nifty has rebounded after testing the support at 19,300 but failed to reclaim the short-term moving average i.e. 20 EMA. We need sustainability above the same for further recovery else the decline would resume. Though we are seeing a dip in the global indices too, their trend hasn’t reversed yet, which is offering some comfort. Amid mixed signals, we advise staying selective and keeping a check on position size,” Ajit Mishra added.

On Friday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Friday’s session in the green, with gains led by IT, Pharma and Private Banks. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 135.35 points or 0.70% to 19,517, and the 30-share Sensex climbed 480.57 points or 0.74% to 65,721.25. Among the broader market indices, Nifty Next 50 climbed 0.79%, Nifty 100 gained 0.71%, Nifty Midcap 100 soared 0.82%, Nifty Midcap 50 surged 0.79%, and Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.74%. The volatility index, India VIX tanked as much as 5.47%.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 0.82%, Nifty Financial Services climbed 0.79%, Nifty IT soared 1.55%, Nifty Metal gained 0.31%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.94%, and the Nifty Private Bank soared 1.25%, while Nifty Auto fell 0.33% and the Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.70%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel, while the losers were State Bank of India, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki India and NTPC.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.