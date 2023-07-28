Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 3,979.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2,528.15 crore on Thursday, July 27, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 27, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 15,647.09 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 5,306.77 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“Domestic equities are off from the day’s high amid derivatives’ monthly expiry and hawkish commentary from US Fed. Nifty opened higher but soon succumbed to selling pressure to close with a loss of 118 points (-0.6%) at 19660. Except for Pharma and Realty, all sectors ended in the red. The Pharma sector saw huge buying interest on the back of good results announced by Cipla and Dr. Reddy, along with a couple of USFDA approval given to Aurobindo. The Real Estate sector also saw a run-up on the back of strong demand growth seen in the luxury housing segment,” Said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFS.

“Cautiousness was seen in the market ahead of ECB and BoJ interest rate decision due today. The market is likely to consolidate given no clarity given by the US Fed on its future course of action, leading to mixed global cues. Overall strength continues in the market, with the likelihood of consolidation at higher levels,” Siddhartha Khemka added.

On Thursday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the monthly F&O expiry session in the red. The Nifty 50 fell 0.60% or 118.40 points to settle at 19,659.90 while the Sensex tanked 440.38 points or 0.66% closing at 66,266.82. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.83%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.69%, Nifty IT fell 0.19%, Nifty Auto slipped 1.21%, Nifty Media fell 0.22%, Nifty Metal slipped 0.35% and Nifty Oil & Gas fell 0.97% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.50%, Nifty Pharma soared 3.05% and the Nifty Realty Index surged 2.12%.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, Hero Motocorp and Apollo Hospitals while the losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia and Nestle.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.