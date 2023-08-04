scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 317 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1729 cr on August 3, Thursday

FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 2288.15 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 2762.65 crore for the month till August 3, 2023.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
NSE FII/DII Data
FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 317.46 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 1,729.19 crore on August 3, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 317.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 1,729.19  crore on  August 3, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 3, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 2,288.15 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 2,762.65 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

Also Read

“Indian equities saw profit booking for the third consecutive day amid weak global cues ahead of BOE interest rate decision. Nifty opened lower and remained in negative territory throughout the session to close with a loss of 145 points (-0.7%) at 19,382. Except for Pharma, weakness was seen across the sectors. Realty, Financial Services and Oil & Gas were top laggards. Domestic market continued to witness downward pressure as investor’s sentiments turned sour in the wake of the rating agency Fitch’s decision to downgrade the US credit rating,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. 

Also Read

“Going forward, markets will take cues from BOE interest rate decision outcome along with the important macro data like US Jobless Claims, Service PMI, and non- manufacturing PMI to be released today (Thursday). Overall, the trend of the market remains positive with the current decline to be utilized as a buying opportunity,” Siddhartha Khemka added. 

On Thursday, indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex continued their downward trend from the previous session and ended Thursday’s trading session in the red zone. The NSE Nifty 50 crashed 144.90 points or 0.74% to 19,381.65 and the 30-share Sensex tumbled 542.10 points or 0.82% to 65,240.68. Among the broader market indices- Nifty Next 50 sank 0.74% and Nifty 100 plunged 0.70%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.139%, and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.12%. The volatility index, India VIX surged 0.82%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 1.07%, Nifty Auto fell 0.32%, Nifty Financial Services tanked 1.17%, Nifty IT slipped 0.24%, Nifty Metal fell 0.47% and the Nifty Realty Index tanked 1.78% while Nifty Media surged 0.91%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.04% and Nifty Healthcare Index jumped 0.68%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Eicher Motors, Divi’s Labs and Hindalco Industries, while the top losers were Titan Company, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Nestle India.

Also Read

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 10:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS