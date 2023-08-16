FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 2324 cr, DIIs added shares worth Rs 1460 cr on August 14, Monday

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 2,324.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) added shares worth net Rs 1,460.90 crore on August 14, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 14, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 9,870.76 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 6814.46 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Markets started the week on a volatile note and ended almost unchanged. After the initial fall, Nifty recovered gradually as the day progressed and finally settled at 19426.30 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT, FMCG and media edged higher while metal, realty and financials ended in the red. Nifty respected the support zone of the short term moving average i.e. 50 EMA, after penetrating the previous swing low at 19,300 levels. Despite the corrective tone, we have been seeing resilience in select heavyweights, which is not only keeping a check on the pace of decline and also triggering recovery in between. We feel it is prudent to stay focused on trade management amid mixed signals and wait for clarity,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

On Tuesday, the equity benchmarks were closed on account of Independence Day. Prior to that, on Monday, domestic indices ended in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to 65,401.92. Among the broader indices, the Nifty 100 fell 0.15%, Nifty Next 50 sank 1.25% and the Nifty 200 plunged 0.15%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.05%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 108.15 points or 0.24% to 44,090.95, Nifty Auto fell 0.33%, Nifty Metal sank 2.14%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.33%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.71%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.05% and the Nifty Realty tanked 0.66% while Nifty IT climbed 0.68%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.49% and Nifty Media surged 0.87%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divi’s Labs, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Unilever and RIL while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.