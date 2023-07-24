FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 1998 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1290 cr on July 21, Friday

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,998.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,290.73 crore on 21 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 21, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 17,697.89 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 8,906.19 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“The Nifty opened the gap down and trade with a negative bias throughout the day to close down~234 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the nifty has held on to the zone of 19680 – 19700 where support in the form of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level(19677) of the rise from 19361 – 19992 and the 40-hour moving average is placed. During the current up-move, the 40-hour average has always absorbed the selling pressure and held on to start a fresh leg of up-move. We believe that there can be some consolidation considering the sharp rise it has witnessed in the last few trading sessions. Overall, the uptrend is still intact, and we believe that this dip is a pullback and not a trend reversal. In terms of levels, 19677 – 19700 shall act as a crucial support zone, and on the upside 19880 – 19900 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“Bank Nifty witnessed a volatile trade today. Though it was volatile it traded in a range and closed down ~110 points. The hourly momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover which can lead to consolidation in the short term, however, the overall uptrend is still intact and we believe that this dip is a pullback in the overall up move and not a trend reversal. On the upside we expect the Bank Nifty to target levels of 46500 in the short term,” Jatin Gedia added.

On Friday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the trading session deep in red. The Nifty 50 plunged 234.15 points or 1.17% to 19,745 and Sensex tumbled 887.64 points or 1.31% to 66,684.26. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty sank 111.70 points or 0.24% to 46,075.20, Nifty IT tanked 1,274.85 points or 4.09% to 29,871.05, Nifty FMCG tumbled 1% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.25%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Tata Motors while the losers were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HCL Tech, Wipro, and TCS.