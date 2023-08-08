scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 1892 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1080 cr on August 7, Monday

FPIs sold shares worth net Rs 4,737.24 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 4,210.06 crore for the month till August 7, 2023.

Written by Kumar GauravIsha Madan
FIIs
FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 1,892.77 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 1,080.80 crore on August 7, 2023. (Reuters photo)

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 1,892.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,080.80 crore on August 7, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 7, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 4,737.24 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 4,210.06 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Markets maintained their bullish stance for the second consecutive session, lifted by gains in pharma stocks as investors now anxiously await the RBI MPC outcome along with US Core inflation numbers, both of which are slated to be released on Thursday. The technical landscape can shift to positive if Nifty manages to trade above the 19757 mark. Nifty’s 200 DMA is at 18241 mark,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities. 

Also Read
Also Read

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in green. The Nifty 50 surged 80.30 points or 0.41% to 19,597.30 and Sensex soared 232.23 points or 0.35% to 65,953.48. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 42 points or 0.09% to 44,837.50, Nifty PSU Bank tumbled 0.60% while Nifty Auto rose 0.41%, Nifty IT jumped 1.13%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.56% and Nifty Realty gained 0.58%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life, Sun Pharma and LTIM while the losers were Britannia, Bajaj Auto, SBIN, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 09:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS