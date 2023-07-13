FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 1242 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 436 cr on Wednesday, 12 July

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 1,242.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 436.71 crore on 12 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 12, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 9,708.27 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 6,160.37 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

On Wednesday, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red. The Nifty 50 sank 55.10 points or 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points or 0.34% to 65,393.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 105.60 points or 0.24% to 44,639.45, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.23%, Nifty IT tanked 0.71% and Nifty Private Bank declined 0.29% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.18%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.30% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.83%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.