FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 1023 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1634 cr on Friday, 28 July

During the last trading session, 28 July, Friday, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 1,023.91 crore, while DIIs purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,634.37.

Written by FE Business
FII, DII
On Friday, the market declined sharply before paring losses. This was a result of significant FII selling.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,023.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,634.37 crore on Friday, July 28, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. For the month till July 28, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 14,623.18 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 3,672.40 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“In the Friday session, there was some selling by FIIs, which caused the market to decline. The 19500 level, which is also close to the 20 Day EMA levels, provides significant support for the Nifty. Investors and traders are recommended to buy on dips with a strict closing basis stop loss of 19,500,” said Deven Mehta, Choice Broking. He added, “The charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 19,580, followed by 19,550 and 19,500. If the index advances, 19,675 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 19,720 and 19,750.”

Who are FIIs, DIIs

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

Markets today

The domestic equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, started trading flat. Nifty opened at 19,666.35, while Sensex traded at 66,051.00, experiencing a modest decline of 100 points, and nearly slipping below the 66,000 mark. In the broader markets, Nifty Junior added 0.17%. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.18% while Nifty Smallcap jumped almost 0.5% in trade. Sectorally, Nifty FMCG tanked 0.54% while Nifty Media and Nifty Metal gained the most. Banking stocks index, Bank Nifty, lost 0.15% to 45,400.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 11:17 IST

