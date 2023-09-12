scorecardresearch
FII, DII data: FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 1473 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 366 cr on September 11, Monday

FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 7,360.38 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 7,233.31 crore for the month till month till September 11, 2023.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
FII DII data
FIIs offloaded shares worth net Rs 20,620.65 crore while DIIs added equities worth net Rs 25.16.95 crore in the the month of August. (Photo: Reuters)

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth net Rs 1,473.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) added shares worth net Rs 366.24 crore on  September 11, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till September 11, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 7,360.38 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 7,233.31 crore. In the month of August, FIIs offloaded shares worth net Rs 20,620.65 crore while DIIs added equities worth net Rs 25.16.95 crore.

“In our view, the FII selloff is primarily driven by Rising US Treasury yields & Strengthening USD. Going ahead, we expect some profit booking to emerge soon. Some risks to this market rally include inflation, erratic weather conditions, rising crude prices, slowing global growth & resultant impact on domestic exports, escalation in geopolitical tensions, “ said Kedar Kadam, Director – Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors.

“Having said this, we remain optimistic about long term earnings growth prospects of corporate India and the economy. Hence any correction in the market on account of profit booking will be an opportunity to add more,” Kedar Kadam added.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 hit a fresh lifetime high intraday at 20,008.10 while Sensex inched closer to its record high. NSE Nifty settled at a new closing high of 19,996.35, marking a remarkable gain of 176.4 points. Sensex added 0.78% to end at 67,127.08. 

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 08:36 IST

Nifty 50

