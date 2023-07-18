FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 73 cr, DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 64.34 cr on Monday, 17 July

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth a net of Rs 73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth a net of Rs 64.34 crore on 17 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 17, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 14,655.63 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 8,065.16 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“The Nifty index comfortably surpassed the 19700 mark, indicating strong bullish control. Both Nifty and Sensex reached new highs. Positive catalysts include lower US inflation and expectations of a Fed rate hike pause. Except for Realty & Auto, all sectoral indices ended in green, with Media stocks leading gains. The bears had a tough day. Further upside potential expected with the possibility of fresh all-time highs around 20000,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities.

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs and ended the week’s first trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 146.95 points or 0.75% to close at 19,711.45 after making a new 52-week high of 19,731.85 intraday. The Sensex jumped 529.03 points or 0.80% to settle at 66,589.93 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 66,656.21 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank gained 1.41%, Nifty IT rose 0.31%, Nifty Financial Services jumped 1.25%, Nifty PSU Bank surged 2.25%, and Nifty Media skyrocketed 3.15%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.