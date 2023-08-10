FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 644 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 597 cr on August 9, Wednesday

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 644.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth net Rs 597.88 crore on August 9, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 9, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 4,804.47 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 4,149.49 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Domestic equities reversed their losses following a recovery in the global markets after the Italian authorities clarified that the new tax could not breach 0.1% of a lender’s total assets. Nifty traded in negative territory for the most part of the session, however, last-hour buying at lower levels helped indices to close near the day’s high with gains of 62 points at 19633 levels. Among sectors Metals, Oil & Gas, Auto, and Consumer Durables were top gainers,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“As expected, Indian equities are consolidating given the cautious global scenario and consistent selling by FIIs.Tomorrow, we expect the market to see some volatility as RBI will announce its policy decision outcome on the weekly F&O expiry day. Further, RBI’s commentary would be largely tracked to understand their future course of action,” Siddhartha Khemka added.

On Wednesday, benchmark Indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green, with gains led by Metal and Media. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 61.70 points or 0.32% to 19,632.55 and BSE Sensex gained 149.31 points or 0.23% to 65,995.81. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 83.75 points or 0.19% to 44,880.70, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.10% and the Realy Index tanked 1.28%, while Nifty IT gained 0.37%, Nifty Pharma surged 0.76% Nifty Auto climbed 0.93%, Nifty FMCG rose 0.54%, Nifty Metal surged 2.03% and Nifty Media soared as much as 2.10%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, while the top losers were Divi’s Labs, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Asian paints.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.