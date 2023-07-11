Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 588.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 288.38 crore on Monday, July 10, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 10, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 9,753.33 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 6,589.83 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

On Monday, the domestic equity indices ended mildly in green. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 64.15 points or 0.14% to 44,860.85, Nifty Auto tumbled 0.62%, Nifty IT plunged 1.24%, Nifty PSU Bank decreased 0.57% while Nifty Metal jumped 1.69% and Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.59%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.