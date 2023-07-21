FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 3370 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 193 cr on July 20, Thursday

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net purchased shares worth Rs 3,370.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth Rs 193.02 crore on July 20, Thursday, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 20, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 19696.66 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 10,196.92 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“Markets edged higher on the weekly expiry day and gained over half a percent. After the initial dip, Nifty traded volatile in the early hours but noticeable buying in select heavyweights pushed the index closer to the new milestone of 20,000 and it eventually settled at 19,979.15 levels. Most sectors traded in tandem with the trend wherein FMCG, pharma, and banking were among the top gainers. The broader indices too followed suit and ended with modest gains,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“We may see some consolidation in the following session citing the psychological hurdle of a new milestone and overbought positions. However, rotational buying across sectors would keep the tone positive. Participants should align their positions accordingly and look for buying opportunities on dips,” Ajit Mishra added.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs today amid positive domestic market sentiment and ended Thursday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 jumped 146 points or 0.74% to close at 19,979.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,991.85 intraday. The Sensex surged 474.46 points or 0.71% to settle at 67,571.90 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,619.17 intraday.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank jumped 1.13%, Nifty Auto gained 0.41%, Nifty Private Bank rose 1.15%, Nifty Financial Services gained 1.02%, Nifty Pharma surged 1.46%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.11% while Nifty IT slipped 0.66%.