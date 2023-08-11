scorecardresearch
FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 331 cr, DIIs added shares worth Rs 703 cr on August 10, Thursday

FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 4,473.25 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 4,853.21 crore for the month till August 10, 2023.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
NSE FII/DII Data
FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 331.22 crore, while DIIs purchased shares worth net Rs 703.22 crore on August 10, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 331.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) added shares worth net Rs 703.72 crore on August 10, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 10, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 4,473.25 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 4,853.21 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Except for a higher-than-expected revision to the consumer price inflation prediction, the Reserve Bank of India’s policy announcement on August 10 was devoid of surprises. While keeping key interest rates unchanged, the central bank boosted its inflation prediction for the current fiscal year to 5.4% from 5.1%. Following the policy and governor’s speeches, markets fell and closed on the lower side. The market has traded negatively with the Sensex losing 0.47% and closing at 65,688.18 and Nifty was down by 0.46% intraday and closed at 19,543.10 levels whereas Bank Nifty was down by 0.76% and settled at 44,541.80,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

“Volume profile indicates Index has a strong support around 19,300 – 19,400 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 19,600 followed by 19,700 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 19,500 strike price. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 44,200 – 44,300 while resistance is placed at 44,900 – 45,000 levels,” Deven Mehata added.

On Thursday, domestic indices ended in the red after RBI MPC kept the key repo rates unchanged and raised the inflation forecast. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 89.45 points or 0.46% to 19,543.10 and BSE Sensex sank 307.63 points or 0.47% to  65,688.18. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 338.90 points or 0.76% to 44,541.80, Nifty FMCG tumbled 0.91%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.74, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.81% while Nifty Media jumped 6.63%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Titan and ONGC while the losers were Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Britannia, ITC and Nestle India.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 09:21 IST

