FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2636 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 772 cr on Friday, 14 July

FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 14, 582.63 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 8,129.50 crore, for the month till July 14.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore, in the month of June.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2,636.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 772.45 crore on 14 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 14, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 14,582.63 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 8,129.50 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27,250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4,458.23 crore.

“The Nifty’s recent surge above the psychological 19500 mark is a significant milestone for the Indian market. With the continued positive catalysts, such as softer inflation readings in the US and expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the Fed, the bulls are likely to remain in control. Looking ahead, there is room for further upside, and we anticipate the Nifty to reach fresh all-time highs around the 20000 mark in the near term,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

On Friday, the domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs and ended the week’s last trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 soared 150.75 points or 0.78% to close at 19,564.50 after making new 52-week high of 19,595.35 intraday. The Sensex jumped 502.01 points or 0.77% to settle at 66,060.90 after hitting fresh all-time high at 66,159.79 intraday. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 154.25 points or 0.35% to 44,819.30, Nifty IT skyrocketed 4.45% and Nifty Realty gained 1.16%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 09:34 IST

