FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2237 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 1196 cr on Thursday, 13 July

FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 11,946.20 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 7,357.05 crore for the month till July 13.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore in the month of June. (Photo: Reuters)

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth net Rs 2,237.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth net Rs 1,196.68 crore on 13 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 13, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 11,946.20 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 7,357.05 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

On Thursday, Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green. The Nifty 50 advanced 29.45 points or 0.15% to 19,413.75 and the Sensex gained 164.99 points or 0.25% to 65,558.89. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.06%, Nifty IT jumped 1.75%, Nifty Realty soared 1.02% while Nifty Auto fell 0.68%, Nifty Pharma tumbled 0.43%, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 2.38% and Nifty Oil & Gas plunged 1.17%. 

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors  –  foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 09:40 IST

