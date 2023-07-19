FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2115 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 1317 cr on Tuesday, 18 July

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth a net of Rs 2,115.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,317.56 crore on 18 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till 18 July, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 15,160.29 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 7,869.36 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“Domestic equities extended their record high-runs with Nifty touching a new high of 19819. The index opened higher and traded sideways to close with marginal gains of 38 points at 19749 levels. The broader market however underperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 ending flat to negative while the Nifty smallcap 100 was down -0.9%. Among sectors, IT was the top gainer up 1% followed by oil & gas. Continuing its current record-breaking rally, Nifty crossed the 19,800 mark – just 200 points away from the 20k zone,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFS.

“We expect the gradual up move in the market to continue given the positive macro and micro factors. We suggest investors to look for buy on dips strategy as the Q1 earning season is expected to be healthy. On the global front, Investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings, including quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. banks. Today’s (Tuesday) release of U.S. retail sales and IIP data would be important from U.S. Fed’s interest rate decision perspective,” Siddhartha Khemka added.

On Tuesday, the domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again and ended broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 37.80 points or 0.19% to close at 19,748.25 after making a new 52-week high of 19,819.45 intraday. The Sensex jumped 205.21 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,795.14 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,007.02 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.11%, Nifty IT gained 1.04%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.04%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.28%, and Nifty Media soared 1.99%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.