FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 1197 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 7.25 cr on Tuesday, 11 July

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,197.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth net Rs 7.25 crore on 11 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 11, FIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 10, 950.71 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 6,597.08 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

On Tuesday, the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended broadly in green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.50 points or 0.43% to 19,439.40 and BSE Sensex surged 273.67 points or 0.42% to 65,617.84. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.26%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.44% while Nifty Auto soared 1.39%, Nifty FMCG jumped 1.23% and Nifty Pharma gained 1.04%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.